The effects of tropical storm Hilary hit Las Vegas on Wednesday, causing water damage and leaks in popular casinos and flooding walkways on the city's famed Las Vegas Strip.

Horrified tourists and Las Vegas residents shared their experiences on social media, including flooding into Harrah's and Paris Las Vegas casinos.

"Ceiling tiles fell, and water is pouring in Paris Las Vegas hotel," one user wrote.

A representative for Harrah's Casino told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that ceiling tiles "were damaged" inside the casino but that the roof did not completely collapse and that "minor repairs" would be necessary but "will not impact" resort or casino guests.

FOX Weather reports two people were missing as of Thursday.

"On August 23, 2023, starting at approximately 8:56 p.m., the LVMPD received multiple reports of individuals caught in drainage channels during heavy rain. We responded to these reports to assist the Clark County Fire Department," the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said in a statement per SF Gate.

Rainfall levels reached an estimated 0.5 inches near the strip, which usually sees an average of five inches of rain yearly.

The national average is 38 inches or rain annually.

