There are a lot of things that can go wrong when cruising the open seas, from fires to Covid to engine trouble. But the No. 1 fear everyone has when on a boat? Taking on water.

Travelers on a recent Carnival Vista cruise experienced that fear first-hand when water began to flood hallways in the middle of their voyage.

"Woke to water rushing into our cabin … our lives flashed before our eyes," captioned TikToker @adrienne_marie_1 alongside a video that's received over 13.7 million views.

In the clip (set to an instrumental version of "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion, of course) guests can be seen standing in a flooded hallway where passenger rooms are located.

Naturally, people across the internet made references to Titanic and its iconic characters, Jack and Rose.

"Run up and down the corridors yelling 'rose, rose, where are you rose,'" one user joked.

"Oh dear god!!! This is why I have never go on !! My nightmare," another exclaimed.

Though the video of the flooding was scary, the TikToker who posted the video cleared up what happened in the comments — a burst pipe. The boat was not taking on water. (In 2018, a water line break also caused hallway flooding on a Carnival Dream ship.)

In a follow-up video, the TikToker posted more in-depth footage and clarified that she was "not trash talking" Carnival or its crew.

@adrienne_marie_1 Disclaimer!! We are not trash talking the crusieline or the crew. Just documenting a scary experince that turned out funny. We did actually wake up to this flood and water past our ankles…so titanic vibes for about 5 minutes"

"We did actually wake up to this flood and water past our ankles," she added, joking that guests were getting a truly "immersive experience" on the trip.

The TikToker also noted in the comments that guests were not being given any refunds.

It was not made clear where the ship had departed from or where it was going.

Entrepreneur reached out to Carnival for comment.