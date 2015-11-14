Leadership Quotes

7 Leadership Quotes by 'The man who broke the Bank of England'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Leadership Quotes by 'The man who broke the Bank of England'
Image credit: www.businessinsider.in
Sr Sub-Editor, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

George Soros is an American business tycoon, investor, philanthropist and author. He is the chairman of Soros Fund Management. He is also known as ‘The man who broke the Bank of England’ due to his short sale of US $10 billion worth of pounds, thus, garnering a profit of $1 billion. This was during the '1992 Black Wednesday UK Currency Crisis'.

The bold move by this world-renowned entrepreneur and Chairman of Soros Fund Management in the early 90s brought the international spotlight on him. He speculated that the British government would be forced to break from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) and allow the British pound to devalue as compared to other currencies.

It was a controversial move but the effects and profits were gigantic. Let us look at some of the quotes of this business magnate that will aid in challenging the thought process of every entrepreneur:

"Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux, and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected."

"The worse a situation becomes, the less it takes to turn it around, and the bigger the upside”

"I'm only rich because I know when I'm wrong...I basically have survived by recognizing my mistakes."

"A global economy is characterized not only by the free movement of goods and services but, more important, by the free movement of ideas and of capital."

"It is much easier to put existing resources to better use, than to develop resources where they do not exist."

"Every bubble consists of a trend that can be observed in the real world and a misconception relating to that trend. The two elements interact with each other in a reflexive manner."

"The only thing that could hurt me is if my success encouraged me to return to my childhood fantasies of omnipotence -- but that is not likely to happen as long as I remain engaged in the financial markets, because they constantly remind me of my limitations."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership Quotes

These #20 Tips by Indian Entrepreneurs Given in 2016 are Sheer Gold

Leadership Quotes

8 inspiring quotes by Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal

Inspirational Quotes

16 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year