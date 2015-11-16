Hackers

Hacker Group Anonymous Declares War On Islamic State

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Hacker Group Anonymous Declares War On Islamic State
Image credit: Daark Vador | Youtube
An image from the video posted on YouTube, purported to be from Anonymous.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Hacker group Anonymous have apparently responded to the attacks on Paris by posting a video declaration of war against the terrorist group that calls itself "Islamic State."

In the as-yet-unverified video, posted on YouTube, a spokesperson wearing the group's signature Guy Fawkes mask, said the group of hackers would use its expertise to wage "war" on the militant group.

"Expect massive cyber attacks. War is declared. Get prepared," the announcer says in French.

"Anonymous from all over the world will hunt you down. You should know that we will find you and we will not let you go. We will launch the biggest operation ever against you," the spokesperson continued, according to translated transcripts of the video.

"Islamic State," or "IS" as it is also known, operates in parts of Syria and Iraq in its mission to establish a caliphate, but has recently orchestrated more attacks abroad, the latest being Friday's attack on various bars, restaurants and a concert hall venue in Paris.

A manhunt has begun in Europe to find those that helped the attackers, most of whom wore suicide belts. France retaliated at the weekend by launching more air strikes against IS positions in Syria.

In Anyonmous' latest video, the masked spokesperson says in French that "the French people are stronger than you and will come out of this atrocity even stronger," although the video was not on the group's official channel.

However, a tweet from the group's official Twitter account on Sunday said the group was at war with Daesh, (another name for Islamic State).

The hacker group rose to prominence after a series of cyber attacks against individuals, governments and organizations that it does not approve of, including PayPal, Mastercard and the Church of Scientology, among numerous others.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Hackers

Florida City to Pay $600,000 to Hackers After Ransomware Attack

Hackers

The North Face Is Sorry for Hacking Wikipedia Photos to Promote Brand

Hackers

Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.