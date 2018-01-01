Holly Ellyatt

Assistant Producer, CNBC

Tim Cook Attacks EU's Tax Bill in a Scathing Letter
Tim Cook

Tim Cook Attacks EU's Tax Bill in a Scathing Letter

The head of tech giant Apple has hit back at the European Commission's ruling about its tax operations in Ireland.
5 min read
A Cure for Type 1 Diabetes Is a Step Closer
Health

A Cure for Type 1 Diabetes Is a Step Closer

Scientists and researchers at MIT and Harvard, in collaboration with other university experts, have developed an implantable device that could prevent implanted insulin-producing cells from being attacked.
4 min read
Study: Women Pay Thousands More Than Men for Products
Gender Differences

Study: Women Pay Thousands More Than Men for Products

New York City's Department of Consumer Affairs looked at almost 800 products from more than 90 brands.
3 min read
Hacker Group Anonymous Declares War On Islamic State
Hackers

Hacker Group Anonymous Declares War On Islamic State

The hacker community that attacked PayPal and Mastercard is responding to the attacks in Paris.
2 min read
7 Things Your Body Language Is Telling Your Boss
Starting a Business

7 Things Your Body Language Is Telling Your Boss

From the way you sit in your chair to the color of your tie, nonverbal communication can have a big impact on your professional life. Here's some advice.
5 min read
