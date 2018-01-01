Holly Ellyatt

Assistant Producer, CNBC
Tim Cook
Tim Cook Attacks EU's Tax Bill in a Scathing Letter
The head of tech giant Apple has hit back at the European Commission's ruling about its tax operations in Ireland.
Health
A Cure for Type 1 Diabetes Is a Step Closer
Scientists and researchers at MIT and Harvard, in collaboration with other university experts, have developed an implantable device that could prevent implanted insulin-producing cells from being attacked.
Gender Differences
Study: Women Pay Thousands More Than Men for Products
New York City's Department of Consumer Affairs looked at almost 800 products from more than 90 brands.
Hackers
Hacker Group Anonymous Declares War On Islamic State
The hacker community that attacked PayPal and Mastercard is responding to the attacks in Paris.
Starting a Business
7 Things Your Body Language Is Telling Your Boss
From the way you sit in your chair to the color of your tie, nonverbal communication can have a big impact on your professional life. Here's some advice.