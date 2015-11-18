Business News

Smytten, an online discovery platform for premium products and services, raises $200,000 seed investment

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Smytten, an online discovery platform for premium products and services, raises $200,000 seed investment
Image credit: StockSnap.io
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rimpal Chawla, ex-MD of Credit Suisse Asset Management India and Anuj Srivastava, CEO of Livspace and a prolific angel investor have announced that they will be investing in Smytten which is an online discovery platform for premium products and services. As a result, it has raised $200,000 seed investment.

‘More of what you love’ is the tagline that describes this totally unique, engaging and curated discovery , trial and  shopping experience. Smytten is co-founded by two graduates of Indian School of Business— Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi. Swagata was heading business marketing at Google, and Siddhartha is a FMCG industry veteran and was a director at Unilever UK before taking the entrepreneurial plunge.

Both of them saw a need to provide quality service for high-end brands in a crowded and cluttered digital space by building a dedicated platform to reach and engage the premium audience. Smytten is now boosting its team and building the core leadership team by hiring people from ISB , IIM and MICA with significant industry experience.

Smytten’s main aim is to be the ‘bridge to luxury’ for the Indian consumers. Their model is to provide their target consumer base an opportunity to discover and try premium products along with content thereby providing a more engaging overall experience to them. In its first phase, the company will focus on products and services in the premium beauty and grooming, luxury stays, high-end fitness & wellness services and consumer lifestyle products & services.

The premium and super premium market has grown exponentially in the last three years in India. Currently, Smytten has a presence in segments which in total is pegged at $6 billion. This market is estimated to touch $20 billion by 2020. The company caters to individual consumer needs, helping them sift through the information overload and also aids in connecting brands with the right audience.

Swagat said, “Despite the huge market for premium products and services, the information available is fragmented, interaction with brands is sub optimal, trial avenues limited, and the sector has massive consumer trust issues due to counterfeit products. Smytten solves these challenges and offers what consumers in this segment value--one stop discovery, free trials for experiencing the brands, and recommendations for making purchasing decisions.”

Duing the the launch, Siddhartha had said, “We are excited to go live with Smytten. We believe we have hit the sweet spot with both consumers and brands. Our immediate focus is India and over the next three years we aim to be a global destination.”

Smytten also offers assisted shopping. For the more advanced shopper, features such as customized offers and the ability to build their own liking list for regular purchases are available. Smytten has tied up with more than 50+ premium/super premium brands to offer consumers genuine sampling experiences and the opportunity to purchase them online.  

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

With Cinema TV launch, VU Technologies expects to cash on Indian Premier League, Olympics

Business News

The Rise & Fall of India's Most Prolific Banker Chanda Kochhar

Business News

Everything You Need to Know about Shell's India Technology Centre