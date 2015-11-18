5 Reasons why working for a startup is a good idea...

November 18, 2015 3 min read

Startups are mushrooming in large numbers in India. Apart from introducing everyone to new innovations and ideas, they are also employing numerous people from diverse domains, especially the youth. Even experienced people, particularly from the consultancy sector, are opting to work in startups. Let us analyze why taking the plunge and entering the startup world can be an exciting proposition:

Responsibilities are more but you learn more too

Working in a startup means you are an important member of a small team. The unique way in which you approach and solve a problem will be definitely noticed. While you do that, the process of learning will be enhanced too. A startup has less people so everybody’s role is important.

This leads to being more responsible, reliable, versatile and willing to explore so as to improve. In a big organization, the importance of one team member in a big team might not be that prominent. The empowerment and the authority to take decisions when required in a startup make it easier to work efficiently.

Loads of opportunities

A startup may not pay as well as a comfy corporate job. However, there are other benefits. Some of these are incentives and attaining new skills while doing various tasks. Gaining that experience will compensate for the pay cut in the long term. In a corporate job, one is stuck in his own task and has fewer chances to branch out into other fields. It is structured but it is monotonous too. Doing different things is definitely exciting.

Pioneering mindset of innovative people around

It has been observed that people who take the risk to start their own business are high on ideas and welcome any kind of crazy perspective too. This leads to exploring more and ultimately being original. The novel approach of everyone around, especially the founders will help you to see the other side of the coin and approach things in an unusual way.

You will be challenged but work will be recognized

In a startup, it is hard to ignore a person who is doing a good job because it is very much visible. If the credit is due, it will certainly be yours. If it is team work, the small yet efficient team will be appreciated. However, be careful your mistakes will be noticed too but that will make you get rid of them which means striving for perfection…and that is never a bad thing!

Lively work environment

Anyone who is a part of a startup will tell you that he can easily chill out with his team or even bosses after work. A startup mostly employs young people who have the zeal and determination to give their best. The excitement of working with people you like will make solving issues easier because you can always walk up to the person and have a one-on-one discussion.

Teams in a new organization are close-knit groups and even the founders are actively participating in each task. Money is not flowing like river as founders will be concerned about managing budgets. Nevertheless, the joy and pride of building something from scratch is sure to fill you up with a positive energy which will not only make you feel good about yourself but also will reward you in the long term when the organization is well-established and steadily growing.