A Brave New World: Sony Bravia Meets Android TV

A Brave New World: Sony Bravia Meets Android TV
Image credit: Sony
Sony unveiled the X9000C Series of BRAVIA 4K LCD televisions, its thinnest range of TVs to date with edge-to-edge viewing. The televisions were built with a new 4K Processor X1 which improves clarity, color accuracy and contrast of HD and 4K video. The virtually frameless televisions mount flush to the wall, featuring TRILUMINOS display for sharper, expanded color. To give you a seamlessly integrated experience with your mobile devices, the series supports Google’s latest Android TV operating system. With built-in Google Cast, you can easily choose to watch your favorite content via your mobile device- cast it to the big screen! It doesn’t stop there; you can access Google Play for apps, movies and more using your Google ID. One-Flick Entertainment allows you to access content without disrupting what you’re currently watching. Perhaps the most coveted feature of BRAVIA Android TV is Voice Search, allowing users to search content across different services, and enabling you to command your TV... by simply talking to it. A TV that responds when spoken to? Epic.

