Fab Find: Lenovo Phab Plus

Fab Find: Lenovo Phab Plus
Image credit: Lenovo
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo gives new meaning to the phrase “Go big or go home,” with the release of PHAB Plus, the device is designed for... everyone. The 6.8 inch device is larger than the average smartphone but smaller than a tablet and includes features like full HD display, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and a 3,500 mAh battery that gives you up to 24 hours of talk time. The phablet includes 32GB memory for heavy multimedia users, it’s powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core chip with 2GB of memory for the gamers, and offers a Panorama Selfie function with dual LED flash for the image-obsessed. Still on the fence about how user-friendly the device is? PHAB Plus has been optimized for one-hand usability by enabling double taps, long press and shakes to launch functions. There’s even a one-hand keyboard that shrinks and snaps to your hand position. With a large rounded unibody design, and a host of great features, bigger really is better.

 

