Sharakah Forum In Oman Focuses On The Role Of Media In Supporting SMEs
SMEs are once again the focal point at another upcoming MENA event, and for good reason. The Sharakah Forum in Muscat, Oman will take place from December 14-15 at the Al Bandar Hotel, Shangri La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa. Sharakah, incorporated back in 1998 by a royal decree to support SMEs, have chosen to title this year’s forum as The Role of Media in Supporting SME Development. From broadcast to digital, the program will host an array of media-related discussions. Some of the panelists include CNN Emerging Markets Producer, Vicky Brown, LinkedIn Head of MENA Growth Markets, Ghassan Talhouk, and Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor, Aby Sam Thomas. Registration is now open.