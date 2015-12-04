Mentoring

GHV Accelerator pushes CaRPM and Applop to become unicorns

Image credit: Shutterstock.com
2 min read
The Indian startup ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace and in a bid to create more unicorns GHV has lapped up two more startups for its 12-month acceleration program. The move is part of GHV’s plan to onboard 10 startups by March 2016.

CaRPM, founded by four IIT Guwahati graduates is one-of-its-kind internet based automobile app which is trying to tap $100 billion B2B fleets industry. Car owners can access every bit of information about their four-wheeler which would help them to save money.

Applop, founded by Rahul Singhal, aims to disrupt the market by helping businesses grow seamlessly through trusted mobile app expert. It enables users to make their own mobile app in just 5 minutes without any coding and makes them live in just 12 hours.

“CaRPM has proved to be a hero in today’s tech age and proved its mettle despite the intense competition owing to its constant focus on innovation and flawless execution.  It has proved to be a winner on our T.E.S.T. PoC criteria as well and has the potential to make a great impact in the auto IoT space.

Whereas Applop is the logical next step after the Internet boom, given the exponential ‘need’ of apps owing to better smartphone and Internet penetration. The company has a highly scalable model and the team knows how to generate profits with limited resources,” said VikramUpadhyaya, Chief Mentor and Accelerator Evangelist, GHV Accelerator.

CaRPM and Applop have already gone through the incubation stage, with a proof of concept, solid revenue model and team, and are ready to accelerate into the next trajectory. As part of the acceleration program, the two newly onboard startups will be kept in a controlled environment and provided the necessary infrastructure and support to achieve 10X growth so the stage can be set for them to grab big investments and be the next unicorns. Rajiv Sodhi, Managing Director at Godaddy India, will mentor Applop.

CaRPM and Applop are the two futuristic, disruptive startups and are bootstrapped ventures. With these two startups onboard, GHV has broadened its existing portfolio of startups and set foot into the auto IOT and mobile tech space. It already boasts of startups from diverse domains such as food tech, n-commerce, on-demand laundry services, taxi, health, tech etc. 

