Technology

Verizon Hints at Potential Interest in Yahoo's Core Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Verizon Hints at Potential Interest in Yahoo's Core Business
Image credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Verizon Communications Inc's finance chief, Fran Shammo, said the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier could look at buying Yahoo Inc's core business, which includes Mail, its news and sports sites and advertising technology.

"If we see there is a strategic fit and it makes sense for our shareholders and we can return value, I mean we'll look at it, but at this point it's way too premature to talk about that one," Chief Financial Officer Shammo said.

Shammo was speaking at the UBS annual global media and communications conference in New York on Monday.

Verizon earlier this year bought AOL Inc AOL.N in a $4.4 billion deal to push into mobile video and targeted advertising.

Yahoo's board met on Friday in the third and final day of meetings to consider various options for company including selling its struggling Internet business.

Yahoo's search and display ad businesses, which account for the lion's share of its total revenue, have been struggling and Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's efforts to revive the businesses have yielded little results.

Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked Yahoo last month to drop plans to spin off its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) due to tax concerns, and instead urged the company to sell its core business.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

How Enterprise Companies Are Changing Recruitment With AI

Technology

Don't Buy Workflow Software Without These 5 Features

Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns