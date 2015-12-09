The Recap: Enterprise Agility Forum 2015

December 9, 2015 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial ecosystem pillars came together at the Westin Mina Al Seyahi in Dubai, UAE on November 22, 2015 for the second annual Enterprise Agility Forum presented by du, which featured some of the region’s most prominent leaders sharing their insights with the 200 attendees of the half-day conference.

The Enterprise Agility Forum, the fifth event staged under the Entrepreneur Industry Intel banner, began with opening remarks by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor-in-Chief Fida Chaaban, and was co-moderated by her and Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Aby Sam Thomas.

Chaaban addressed the assembly first by discussing the importance of pulling in the outliers of MENA’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and encouraging the forum’s attendees to be as interactive as possible in the half-day knowledge-exchange, not just through networking, but also with real-time social media. Two fireside chat format conversations, the voices of entrepreneurship, were held to respectively deeper explore investments and business models. The first of these took place with Ramez Mohamed, CEO of Flat6Labs, who pointed out the importance of entrepreneurs really having an accurate idea of their local competition, and on startups structuring business models that have the potential to scale across the region and beyond. The second fireside chat took place with Sonia Weymuller, co-founder of VentureSouq. Weymuller, who spoke on angel investing in the region, explained what entrepreneurs need to know when trying to capitalize on this particular funding opportunity. Both fireside chats were followed by question and answer segments with the audience.