Startups

Heavenly Hampers For Your Professional Gift List

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Heavenly Hampers For Your Professional Gift List
Image credit: Heavenly Hampers
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Corporate gifting this holiday season? We suggest supporting local entrepreneurs by sending over a lux gourmet basket from Heavenly Hampers, guaranteed to please your professional associates. “Our main corporate clients love our food hampers as they are unique to the region. Corporate clients can use their own corporate branding on the packaging, as well as using their own promotional items inside the hampers such as calendars, USB sticks or pens,” says Rhian Johnson.

The co-founders of the UAE-based Heavenly Hampers found their niche in the market, and went with it. “It was much to our surprise that there wasn’t any company in Dubai that offered gourmet hampers of high quality. We realized that there was a gap in the market to provide bespoke hampers, so this is how Heavenly Hampers was born,” explains Johnson. She and co-founder Earl Johnson officially launched their company in January last year, and they divvy up the workload with Rhian looking after the financials, and Earl concentrating on logistics.

Gourmet Healthy Hamper
Source: Heavenly Hampers

The idea was in development for two years to ensure that the quality of products were right for what the duo wanted to offer their clients, and their selection ranges in price from AED295 to 595. “We source from companies primarily from the U.K. that are not readily available in Dubai. One of the famous brands we deal with is Mrs Darlington, an award winning supplier famous for her Lemon Curd in particular, a product that brings our customers back.” They currently offer 22 different hampers that range in selection from “Gourmet Food to Baby Hampers to Pamper Hampers with the flexibility to work with our clients to meet their specific needs... A hamper is a very personal gift that touches people on a personal level, a gift that’s given with great thought plus great emotion, whether it’s a gift to friends, family members, to treat a valued client or even a simple thank you.” Bon appetit!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startups

Cleantech Startup BluePhin Technologies Is On A Mission To Battle The Global Problem Of Water Pollution

Startups

Prince Khaled's KBW Ventures Joins Aquaculture Startup BlueNalu's Series A Round

Startups

Tesla is Raising $2 Billion in Funding Two Days After Elon Musk Said It Didn't Need To