Heavenly Hampers For Your Professional Gift List

Corporate gifting this holiday season? We suggest supporting local entrepreneurs by sending over a lux gourmet basket from Heavenly Hampers, guaranteed to please your professional associates. “Our main corporate clients love our food hampers as they are unique to the region. Corporate clients can use their own corporate branding on the packaging, as well as using their own promotional items inside the hampers such as calendars, USB sticks or pens,” says Rhian Johnson.

The co-founders of the UAE-based Heavenly Hampers found their niche in the market, and went with it. “It was much to our surprise that there wasn’t any company in Dubai that offered gourmet hampers of high quality. We realized that there was a gap in the market to provide bespoke hampers, so this is how Heavenly Hampers was born,” explains Johnson. She and co-founder Earl Johnson officially launched their company in January last year, and they divvy up the workload with Rhian looking after the financials, and Earl concentrating on logistics.

The idea was in development for two years to ensure that the quality of products were right for what the duo wanted to offer their clients, and their selection ranges in price from AED295 to 595. “We source from companies primarily from the U.K. that are not readily available in Dubai. One of the famous brands we deal with is Mrs Darlington, an award winning supplier famous for her Lemon Curd in particular, a product that brings our customers back.” They currently offer 22 different hampers that range in selection from “Gourmet Food to Baby Hampers to Pamper Hampers with the flexibility to work with our clients to meet their specific needs... A hamper is a very personal gift that touches people on a personal level, a gift that’s given with great thought plus great emotion, whether it’s a gift to friends, family members, to treat a valued client or even a simple thank you.” Bon appetit!