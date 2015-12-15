Technology

For The Power Player: Samsung Gear S2

For The Power Player: Samsung Gear S2
Image credit: Samsung
Samsung Gear S2 Sport
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samsung rounded out its smartwatch with a new circular design and rotating bezel featuring Home and Back buttons- features that make the Gear S2 stand out from the pack. Apps are optimized for the 1.2 inch circular screen, and can be viewed in stunning clarity as the device boasts 360 x 360 resolution. Gear S2 allows you to stay connected at a glance with calendar, email, news and text notifications, all delivered directly to your wrist. It’s outfitted for fitness monitoring too, and comes with NFC technology enabling mobile payments (so you can head out sans wallet). Gear S2 comes in two good-looking formats: the Sport and the Classic, which includes a leather band. So, whatever your power player’s style, there’s a watch face and band to suit their tastes. Don’t worry about wrapping this one up- it comes attractively packaged.

 

Samsung Gear S2 Classic.

