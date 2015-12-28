The Best of the Best of 2015 List From Around the Web
This past year, 2015, was a remarkably great year and arguably the best year in history for the average human. For businesses, 2015 was a fantastic year as well, with the ushering in of equity crowdfunding, net neutrality, and a host of new innovations. The biggest business winner, however, might have been Amazon, which essentially dominated nearly everything this year.
Of course, 2015 was also a year of controversies, unspeakable tragedies, and the loss of enduring and inspirational figures, all of which will be remembered for generations.
Summarizing all of these events in words, much less one big list, would be a monumental task. Instead, I have compiled a "Best of Best of 2015" list with a few of the more profound and insightful reflections on this past year. It is by no means comprehensive, but for now, they do a great job of summarizing the major events that forged 2015 into the history books.
Overview
- 2015 in four minutes, from Vox
- Top 10 most popular explainers (most popular subjects explained, topical or timeless, profound or peculiar), from the Economist
- Top web searches in 2015, from Google
- A day-by-day look at good things that happened in 2015, from the Slate
- A pessimist's guide to the world for 2016 (to balance the good news), from Bloomberg Business
Business
- Top 10 business stories of 2015, from CBS News
- Top 10 business stories of 2015 (with a surprising difference), from MSN
- Top brand fails of 2015, from the Daily News
- 2015 jealousy list (the list of articles Bloomberg’s top journalists “wished they had written”), Bloomberg Business
- Top 25 small, medium, and large company cultures for 2015, from Entrepreneur.com
Top-ranked franchises for 2015, from Entrepreneur.com
Books
- Top 20 best business books of 2015, from Business Insider
Top 18 most beautiful book covers of 2015 (for those who just enjoy filling their bookshelves), from the Huffington Post Arts and Culture
Photos
- Review of 2015 in images, from The Atlantic
- Most hopeful images of 2015, also from The Atlantic
- 2015 in pictures, from the New York Times
- Top 100 images of 2015, from Time
- Top Instagram photos of 2015 (and what they say about us), from The Next Web
Lighthearted fun
- Top 10 movies of 2015, from Rolling Stone
- Top 10 music videos of 2015, from YouTube (with songs that will stick in your head through 2016)
- Best 11 minutes in sports from 2015, from The New Yorker
- Best 20 cartoons explaining our addiction to smartphones, from Design You Trust
- 76 viral images from 2015 that were actually fake, from Gizmodo
- Top 10 memes for 2015, from Vulture
- 2015 comedy wildlife photography awards (many of which will likely become the best memes of 2016), from Colossal
- Top news bloopers of 2015, from BoingBoing
