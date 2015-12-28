Best of 2015

The Best of the Best of 2015 List From Around the Web

Image credit: Nicholas Fraser | Vine
Guest Writer
Management and Entrepreneur Consultant
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This past year, 2015, was a remarkably great year and arguably the best year in history for the average human. For businesses, 2015 was a fantastic year as well, with the ushering in of equity crowdfunding, net neutrality, and a host of new innovations. The biggest business winner, however, might have been Amazon, which essentially dominated nearly everything this year.

Of course, 2015 was also a year of controversies, unspeakable tragedies, and the loss of enduring and inspirational figures, all of which will be remembered for generations.

Summarizing all of these events in words, much less one big list, would be a monumental task. Instead, I have compiled a "Best of Best of 2015" list with a few of the more profound and insightful reflections on this past year. It is by no means comprehensive, but for now, they do a great job of summarizing the major events that forged 2015 into the history books.

Overview

Business

Books

Photos

Lighthearted fun

Help make this list more comprehensive by sharing your “Best of 2015” list below in the comments.

