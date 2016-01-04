Technology

Microsoft Unveils Surface Pro 4

Image credit: Microsoft
Surface Pro 4, dubbed the tablet that can replace your laptop, is thinner, lighter and faster. At only 8.4 mm thin, it features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and 6th Generation Intel Core m, Core i5, or Core i7 processor which enables you to get more done on the go. With up to nine hours of battery life and a redesigned cover featuring a mechanical keyboard with optimal key spacing to quickly take the device from tablet to laptop, it’s made to facilitate your productivity. The Surface Pro 4 Type Cover also comes with an optional fingerprint scanner bringing you the convenience of Windows Hello. Microsoft also improved Surface Pen which now features 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity, so you can write, draw and mark documents with precision ink on one end and an eraser on the other. Whether you prefer to write by hand or type, you can get it all done with Surface Pro 4.

