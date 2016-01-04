Check This Out: GPS Top Hat Gives Directions With Audio Cues

January 4, 2016 1 min read

Never mind pulling out your phone to get directions to the pub ... how about some fine headwear?

A team of Cornell University students has developed a GPS-enabled top hat that relies solely on directional sound for navigation. It uses a mix of amplitude and phase shifting to make it seem like audio cues are coming from the direction you're supposed to be going. The prototype may look ludicrous, but it's both hands-free and language-free -- you don't need to wait for instructions before turning down a side street.