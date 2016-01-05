My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sleep

This Hipster Hoodie That Hides a Pillow Is a Sleeper Hit on Kickstarter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Soft, cozy and cinchable, hoodies are the epitome of laid back. As if they couldn’t get more chill, a startup is seeking funding for a hoodie that let’s you lay all the way back -- any time, anywhere.   

It’s called the Hypnos Hoodie, a sweatshirt that has a hood that inflates into a pillow so you can sleep on the go. The tweaked fleece is zipping up a tidy sum on Kickstarter, pulling in some $128,000 toward its $30,000 goal as of this publication, with six days to go.

Related: Mattress Startup Casper Is Bringing Its One-Model-Fits-All Approach to Pillows and Sheets

Think of the modded hoodie as a wearable mini mattress, a portable cushion upon which to rest your noggin whenever the urge to nap strikes.

At least that’s how Hypnos founder and Hollywood actor-producer Josh Woodle wants you to view his quirky invention. “It’s giving the gift of sleep to people,” he says in the product's pitch video on Kickstarter, in his first crowdfunding bid. “This is a product that a lot of people need in their daily lives because of how busy things get and how work takes our time away. But we all have spare moments during the day where we can get a little bit of sleep in. We can rest ourselves.”

Related: Surprising Tricks: How to Sleep on a Plane

Image credit: HYPNOS

And Hypnos looks like it makes resting yourself embarrassingly easy -- whenever and wherever. Hopefully not at work, in class or on a date, though, OK?

The sweatshirt’s plastic inflatable headrest, reminiscent of your typical blow-up bathtub head cushion, is concealed within the hood so that “no one can tell that there’s something inside,” Woodle and his Los Angeles-based startup teammates claim. Still, by the looks of it (when inflated), passersby might think Hypnos wearers have disproportionately large heads. Not to mention that they could appear a touch weird purposely snoozing in public, maybe with the exception of crashing out in one on a plane, a train or a bus. Even in those environments, the goofy garment might raise a few judgey eyebrows.    

Related: How This Couple Created the All-In-One Travel Jacket That Is Nearing $2 Million on Kickstarter

Image credit: HYPNOS

Two years in the making, Woodle says he created the ballooning hoodie -- which takes three seconds to inflate by mouth -- as part of a quest to “elevate the small aspects of life,” your weary brainpan included. Designed to “increase the efficiency” of our ever more scarce downtime, the kangaroo pocket-equipped sweatshirt comes in pullover and zippered versions, and in three colors (black, charcoal grey and speckled gray). At the moment, the cheapest you can pre-purchase one for is $59 on Kickstarter.

Shipment of the product is slated for March of this year, but you know how things sometimes go on Kickstarter. That said, you might want to sleep on the decision to buy one before parting with your money.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

10 Sleep Hacks to Ensure Eight Glorious Hours of Shut-Eye

Sleep

Your Company Needs You to Put In a Full 8 Hours -- of Sleeping

Sleep

Priming Your Brain for Success Through Sleep