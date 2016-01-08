Keep Connected: Microsoft Office 2016

January 8, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Office 2016 delivers new versions of the Office desktop apps for Windows, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, Project, Visio and Access. By subscribing to Office 365, you can get always-up-to-date, fully installed apps for use across all of your other devices too. That’s any device -whether powered by Windows, iOS or Android- you can start work on one and finish on another. This move by Microsoft adds mobility to any work environment and enables teams to work together more seamlessly. Combined with services, such as OneDrive online storage, Skype for Business, Delve and Yammer, Office 2016 has the power to push your business forward.