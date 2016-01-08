Technology

Keep Connected: Microsoft Office 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Keep Connected: Microsoft Office 2016
Image credit: Microsoft
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Office 2016 delivers new versions of the Office desktop apps for Windows, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, Project, Visio and Access. By subscribing to Office 365, you can get always-up-to-date, fully installed apps for use across all of your other devices too. That’s any device -whether powered by Windows, iOS or Android- you can start work on one and finish on another. This move by Microsoft adds mobility to any work environment and enables teams to work together more seamlessly. Combined with services, such as OneDrive online storage, Skype for Business, Delve and Yammer, Office 2016 has the power to push your business forward.

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab

Technology

How to Automate Technology to Help Run Your Businesses