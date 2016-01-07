Bill Gates

Bill Gates Doesn't Do the Whip and the Nae Nae, But He Does Like Cocoa Puffs and Burgers

Image credit: Bill Gates | The Gates Notes LLC
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Bill Gates doesn’t often eat breakfast, but when he does, he goes coo-coo for Cocoa Puffs. The billionaire tech mogul also enjoys a meaty burger from time to time. In fact, the American fast-food staple is his favorite thing to eat, he says.

See? Maybe the billionaire tech mogul is a regular person like the rest of us. He’s certainly a good sport. At least it seemed that way earlier this week, when Gates took part in a rapid-fire question-and-answer session alongside his wife, Melinda.

The world famous duo were interviewed for about seven minutes by a giggly pair of high school students. They prodded Mr. and Mrs. Gates about a bunch of random, quirky stuff -- just what you’d expect teens to be curious about. Their burning questions included: “If you could have one superpower, what would it be?” “If you could eat only one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?” and “Who would you want to play you in the movie of your life?”

Check out the cheeky rapid-fire portion of the interview below. 

As you can imagine, we learned quite a few fun things about each half of the power couple during the revealing exchange, which took place at Betsy Layne High School in Eastern Kentucky. There, in the school library, Bill, 60, and Melinda, 51, also divulged their favorite colors, places to visit, breakfast cereals and even their spirit animals. (Bill’s is a bonobo chimpanzee.) Melinda also admitted how woefully inadequate she is at the Whip and the Nae Nae. Bill’s heard of it, but doesn’t even know what it is.


As it turns out, the Gateses didn’t just happen by Kentucky for the interview. They were on hand to visit a classroom and to promote the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s philanthropic initiatives -- not to mention the millions in grants it’s made possible -- to expand education reforms in the Bluegrass State. That said, most of the more serious questions put to them during the sit-down focused on, yup, you guessed it, education.  

The lucky interviewers were Dominique Mims and Jeremy Adkins, who no doubt inspired envy in more than a few journalists who can only dream of doing what they did -- and did quite well, thick Southern drawls and all.

"I always enjoy meeting with students,” Gates wrote in a blog post promoting the interview. “They are curious, energetic, and aren’t afraid to ask tough and sometimes unusual questions ...We both get interviewed dozens of times every year, but this was the most memorable one we’ve done in a long time.”

