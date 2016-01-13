Want to Learn More About Marketing? Check Out These 43 Websites.

January 13, 2016 7 min read

Whether you want to learn more about A/B testing, conversion rate optimization, content marketing or paid ads, there’s a wealth of marketing knowledge being shared online every day.

Today I’m excited to share 43 of the best websites to learn something new about marketing.

These websites will teach you practically anything you’d like to learn. Ready to dive in and pick up something new?

Let’s go!

Company Blogs

Unbounce

The Unbounce blog offers expert advice on landing page and conversion optimization to help you crush your next online marketing campaign.

Recommended reading:

Vero

Vero have a wealth of resources on their blog covering email marketing, automation and much more.

Recommended reading:

Moz

Moz’s blog features advice, research, how-tos, and insights — all in the name of helping you level-up your SEO and online marketing skills.

Recommended reading:

Coschedule

Coscheudle’s blog features in-depth blog posts and resources on content marketing.

Wistia

Wistia is a fantastic place to learn about video marketing and startup life.

Econsultancy

Econsultancy shares the latest digital marketing and ecommerce insight from a team of analysts and experts.

Hubspot

Hubspot has a fantastic blog covering a range of sales and marketing topics, including A/B testing, content marketing and email marketing.

Contently

Contently’s Content Strategist blog takes readers on a dive into the World of content marketing, strategy and social media in a wide ranges of industries.

KISSmetrics

The KISSmetrics blog aims to help you track, analyze and optimize your digital marketing.

Optimizely

Optimizely’s blog focuses heavily on landing page optimization and A/B testing.

Groove

On their blog, Groove share everything about their journey to $500k in monthly revenue.

Recommended reading:

AdEspresso

AdEspresso’s blog focuses on social media marketing and paid advertising channels. It’s an especially brilliant resource if you’re looking to learn a thing or two about Facebook Ads.

Close.io

Close.io’s blog is a great resource for sales tips and tricks.

Ghost

Ghost is an awesome blogging platform and their blog focuses on how to create a blog people will love.

Convince & Convert

Convince & Convert is led by Jay Baer. Their blog covers an interesting range of social media, marketing and content.

Individual Marketers

Seth Godin

Seth Godin is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, and marketer. His blog features short, daily posts on marketing, business and leadership.

Recommended reading:

Justin Jackson

Justin Jackson is a product builder and his blog focuses on helping you reach more people with the things you create.

Recommended reading:

Gary Vaynerchuck

Gary Vaynerchuk builds businesses. He co-founded VayerMedia and grew his family wine business from a $3M to a $60M business in just five years. He creates brilliant content on a daily basis.

Viperchill

On Viperchill, Glen Allsopp covers viral marketing, search engine optimisation, and blogging advice.

Neil Patel

Nei Patel’s blog, Quicksprout, is a fantastic resource for marketers and covers many aspects of content marketing and social media marketing.

Jon Loomer

On his blog, Jon Loomer shares advice and tips on how to become a better Facebook marketer.

Heidi Cohen

Heidi Cohen’s blog provides you with marketing insights on social media, content marketing and mobile.

Brian Dean

Brian Dean’s Backlinko blog is an awesome resource for actionable SEO and content marketing advice.

Chris Brogan

Chris Brogan is an author and marketer. His blog is one of the leading resources for marketing, lead generation and customer acquisition strategies for businesses.

Nathan Barry

Nath Barry is the founder of Convertkit. On his blog he posts regularly about both design and marketing.

Noah Kagan

On his blog, Appsumo and Sumome founder, Noak Kagan, shares tips and tricks on how he started 2 multi-million dollar businesses.

YouTube

Video Creators

Video Creators discuss how to leverage YouTube as a social media platform and use it to build an audience that cares about your message.

Savvy Sexy Social

Savvy Sexy Social is a marketing lifestyle blog – led from Amy “Schmittastic” Schmittauer – for brands who want to learn how to show off their amazing personality online.

Sunny Lenarduzzi

Sue B. Zimmerman

This channel teaches entrepreneurs, business execs, and marketing professionals how powerful Instagram for business can be.

Reelseo

ReelSEO’s YouTube channel offers YouTube tips and tricks for video marketing.

Vidiseo

Vidiseo helps YouTube channels and brands drive targeted viewers and measure the success of their YouTube channel.

Communities

Inbound.org

Inbound.org is where the world’s smartest marketers convene to discuss & share what’s trending in the marketing world.

GrowthHackers

Premiere destination to collaborate and get inspired to help grow your business.

Podcasts

Mixergy

Mixergy is a great podcast where can learn from a huge range of experienced mentors and entrepreneurs through interviews with host Andrew Warner.

The Fizzle Show

The Fizzle Show is a podcast for creative entrepreneurs and honest business builders who want to earn a living doing something they care about.

StartUp

StartUp is a podcast series about what it’s really like to get a business off the ground.

Entrepreneur On Fire

A brilliant podcast for entreprenuers and marketers. Host and founder, John Lee Dumas, interview today’s most inspiring Entrepreneurs 7-days a week

The Lede

Each week, The Lede answers your questions about copywriting, content marketing, email marketing, conversion optimization, mindset, and much more.

Six Pixels of Separation

Mitch Joel’s Six Pixels of Seperation podcast covers digital marketing and media hacking.

Online Courses

CreativeLive

CreativeLive is an online learning platform that broadcasts live classes. You can also join old classes and re-watch the lessons. The site has a wealth of awesome marketing classes.

One Month

One Month is a school for entreprenuers and delivers high-quality educational content on a range of topics, including marketing.

Ryan Holiday: Growth Hacker Marketing

Growth Hacker marketing is a short course on the future of PR, marketing and advertising by marketer, auother and former Director of Marketing for American Apparel and an editor-at-large for the New York Observer, Ryan Holiday.

*Some of the courses in this section are paid for courses.