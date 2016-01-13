Want to Learn More About Marketing? Check Out These 43 Websites.
Whether you want to learn more about A/B testing, conversion rate optimization, content marketing or paid ads, there’s a wealth of marketing knowledge being shared online every day.
Today I’m excited to share 43 of the best websites to learn something new about marketing.
These websites will teach you practically anything you’d like to learn. Ready to dive in and pick up something new?
Let’s go!
Company Blogs
Unbounce
The Unbounce blog offers expert advice on landing page and conversion optimization to help you crush your next online marketing campaign.
Recommended reading:
- 22 Brutally Honest Landing Page Critiques
- 26 Beautiful Landing Page Designs Critiqued with A/B Testing Tips
Vero
Vero have a wealth of resources on their blog covering email marketing, automation and much more.
Recommended reading:
Moz
Moz’s blog features advice, research, how-tos, and insights — all in the name of helping you level-up your SEO and online marketing skills.
Recommended reading:
- The Greatest Misconception in Content Marketing
- How to Use Hosted Blog Platforms for SEO & Content Distribution
Coschedule
Coscheudle’s blog features in-depth blog posts and resources on content marketing.
Wistia
Wistia is a fantastic place to learn about video marketing and startup life.
Econsultancy
Econsultancy shares the latest digital marketing and ecommerce insight from a team of analysts and experts.
Check out Econsultancy’s blog >
Hubspot
Hubspot has a fantastic blog covering a range of sales and marketing topics, including A/B testing, content marketing and email marketing.
Contently
Contently’s Content Strategist blog takes readers on a dive into the World of content marketing, strategy and social media in a wide ranges of industries.
KISSmetrics
The KISSmetrics blog aims to help you track, analyze and optimize your digital marketing.
Optimizely
Optimizely’s blog focuses heavily on landing page optimization and A/B testing.
Groove
On their blog, Groove share everything about their journey to $500k in monthly revenue.
Recommended reading:
- How We Got 1,000+ Subscribers from a Single Blog Post in 24 Hours
- How We Got Over Our Fear of SEO and Improved Conversions 20% in the Process
AdEspresso
AdEspresso’s blog focuses on social media marketing and paid advertising channels. It’s an especially brilliant resource if you’re looking to learn a thing or two about Facebook Ads.
Close.io
Close.io’s blog is a great resource for sales tips and tricks.
Ghost
Ghost is an awesome blogging platform and their blog focuses on how to create a blog people will love.
Convince & Convert
Convince & Convert is led by Jay Baer. Their blog covers an interesting range of social media, marketing and content.
Check out Convince & Convert’s blog >
Individual Marketers
Seth Godin
Seth Godin is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, and marketer. His blog features short, daily posts on marketing, business and leadership.
Recommended reading:
Justin Jackson
Justin Jackson is a product builder and his blog focuses on helping you reach more people with the things you create.
Recommended reading:
Gary Vaynerchuck
Gary Vaynerchuk builds businesses. He co-founded VayerMedia and grew his family wine business from a $3M to a $60M business in just five years. He creates brilliant content on a daily basis.
- Starting a Blog, Where to Start a Blog, and Why Blogging Is Not Dead
- Number One Waste of Time? Trying to Convert Your Customer
Viperchill
On Viperchill, Glen Allsopp covers viral marketing, search engine optimisation, and blogging advice.
Neil Patel
Nei Patel’s blog, Quicksprout, is a fantastic resource for marketers and covers many aspects of content marketing and social media marketing.
Jon Loomer
On his blog, Jon Loomer shares advice and tips on how to become a better Facebook marketer.
Heidi Cohen
Heidi Cohen’s blog provides you with marketing insights on social media, content marketing and mobile.
Check out Heidi Cohen’s blog >
Brian Dean
Brian Dean’s Backlinko blog is an awesome resource for actionable SEO and content marketing advice.
Chris Brogan
Chris Brogan is an author and marketer. His blog is one of the leading resources for marketing, lead generation and customer acquisition strategies for businesses.
Check out Chris Brogan’s blog >
Nathan Barry
Nath Barry is the founder of Convertkit. On his blog he posts regularly about both design and marketing.
Check out Nathan Barry’s blog >
Noah Kagan
On his blog, Appsumo and Sumome founder, Noak Kagan, shares tips and tricks on how he started 2 multi-million dollar businesses.
YouTube
Video Creators
Video Creators discuss how to leverage YouTube as a social media platform and use it to build an audience that cares about your message.
Savvy Sexy Social
Savvy Sexy Social is a marketing lifestyle blog – led from Amy “Schmittastic” Schmittauer – for brands who want to learn how to show off their amazing personality online.
Sunny Lenarduzzi
Sue B. Zimmerman
This channel teaches entrepreneurs, business execs, and marketing professionals how powerful Instagram for business can be.
Reelseo
ReelSEO’s YouTube channel offers YouTube tips and tricks for video marketing.
Vidiseo
Vidiseo helps YouTube channels and brands drive targeted viewers and measure the success of their YouTube channel.
Communities
Inbound.org
Inbound.org is where the world’s smartest marketers convene to discuss & share what’s trending in the marketing world.
GrowthHackers
Premiere destination to collaborate and get inspired to help grow your business.
Podcasts
Mixergy
Mixergy is a great podcast where can learn from a huge range of experienced mentors and entrepreneurs through interviews with host Andrew Warner.
The Fizzle Show
The Fizzle Show is a podcast for creative entrepreneurs and honest business builders who want to earn a living doing something they care about.
StartUp
StartUp is a podcast series about what it’s really like to get a business off the ground.
Entrepreneur On Fire
A brilliant podcast for entreprenuers and marketers. Host and founder, John Lee Dumas, interview today’s most inspiring Entrepreneurs 7-days a week
Check out Entreprenuer On Fire >
The Lede
Each week, The Lede answers your questions about copywriting, content marketing, email marketing, conversion optimization, mindset, and much more.
Six Pixels of Separation
Mitch Joel’s Six Pixels of Seperation podcast covers digital marketing and media hacking.
Check out Six Pixels of Seperation >
Online Courses
CreativeLive
CreativeLive is an online learning platform that broadcasts live classes. You can also join old classes and re-watch the lessons. The site has a wealth of awesome marketing classes.
One Month
One Month is a school for entreprenuers and delivers high-quality educational content on a range of topics, including marketing.
Ryan Holiday: Growth Hacker Marketing
Growth Hacker marketing is a short course on the future of PR, marketing and advertising by marketer, auother and former Director of Marketing for American Apparel and an editor-at-large for the New York Observer, Ryan Holiday.
*Some of the courses in this section are paid for courses.