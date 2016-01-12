My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Soon, There Could Be Light Bulbs That Recycle Their Own Heat

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Soon, There Could Be Light Bulbs That Recycle Their Own Heat
Image credit: Shutterstock
Associate Editor
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

A team of researchers from MIT announced Monday that they have developed a novel method to make conventional incandescent lights far more energy efficient. Incandescents, the ones with the white hot filament in the middle, are notorious energy hogs because they generate massive amounts of waste heat in addition to light.

The MIT team, which published their findings in Nature Nanotechnology, wrapped the filament of their bulb in a new kind of crystalline filter that allows visible light to escape but reflects infrared light back towards the filament. Reflecting these IR wavelengths back to the filament keep it hotter (and therefore burning brighter) while consuming less electrical energy. The bulb is only at the proof-of-concept stage right now but the prototype reportedly is already roughly as efficient as many of the CFL and LED selections currently on the market.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?