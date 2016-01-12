My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Streaming

Periscope Streams Will Now Autoplay Directly Within Twitter Timelines

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

The Twitter ethos is about to become even more visually visceral.

The social network announced today that live-streaming video broadcasts from Periscope -- which Twitter snapped up for a reported $86 million last March before it had even launched -- will now be embedded directly within users’ timelines. The update is only available on iOS thus far, but is arriving soon on Android.

Previously, Periscope streams had to be accessed outside of Twitter from links. But today’s announcement marks a long-expected culmination of the Periscope acquisition, and yet another means by which Twitter is beefing up its content sprawl -- a 10,000-character limit is also reportedly in the works -- as it struggles to attract new users.

Related: Periscope-Like Live Video Streaming Comes to Everyday Facebook Users

Both live streams and replays of streams (which remain online for up to 24 hours after a broadcast has completed) will now autoplay by default on Twitter feeds, Periscope wrote in a blog post. When a user taps on a video, it will swell to full screen and also display hearts and the comments shared by other viewers in real time. Comments and hearts (Twitter and Periscope’s hallmark equivalent of a "like"), however, can only be bestowed within the Periscope app.

Periscope also announced today that it has hosted 100 million broadcasts since its launch last year. And viewership is likely to flourish in coming months as a result of the integration. While Periscope said it had 10 million registered users last August, for instance, Twitter boasts 320 million monthly active users.

Periscope, which was named Apple’s app of the year, is relatively nascent but in certain bizarre instances has spawned massive viewership. Just last week, for instance, a broadcast of people trying to figure out how to walk around a puddle in England went viral, garnering more than 70,000 viewers.

Follow Entrepreneur on Twitter to get the latest stories and news.

Related: Why Live-Streaming Video Should Be the Next Battlefront in Your Brand's Social-Media Strategy

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Streaming

Attention Binge-Watchers: Watching Too Much TV Could Potentially Kill You

Streaming

Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around

Streaming

Netflix's Catalog Has Shrunk by a Third Since 2014