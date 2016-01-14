My Queue

Technology

Use Protection: WD Releases New Operating System

Use Protection: WD Releases New Operating System
Image credit: Western Digital
WD MyCloud OS3 is the new, redesigned operating system that powers WD personal storage devices. It features an intuitive user interface, automatic file synching, backup and a streamlined photo gallery you can view on any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. Through two new services, you have more control and privacy over your personal data. MyCloud. com provides global access to My Cloud via a web browser and enables file collaboration and comprehensive access management. WD Sync is the feature that synchs data across devices to backup media files on your smartphone and it also enables support for Chromebook and Chromecast. In addition to new software upgrades, WD has also introduced a new version of My Cloud Mirror personal cloud storage devices, featuring two hard drives set to Mirror Mode (RAID 1), ensuring content is stored on one drive and automatically duplicated to a second drive. My Cloud Mirror personal cloud storage includes the new features announced for My Cloud OS 3 and an improved processor and 512 MB RAM for faster file transfers and application support.

