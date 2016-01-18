Yup, Your Office is Making You Sick -- How to Fix It (Infographic)

January 18, 2016 1 min read

Did you know that approximately 25 percent of office buildings in the U.S. -- both new and renovated ones -- could technically be classified as "sick buildings," according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)? That's not good news for your health and well-being.

Contributing factors include employees not washing their hands properly, toxic chemicals found in carpets and furniture and poor ventilation.

Since we spend a decent chunk of our days in office buildings, wouldn't it be a good idea to know how to reduce the likelihood of a "sick" office environment? The infographic below is a collaboration between my agency and HubSpot. It outlines four ways that your office is making you sick and how to fix them. So take a look andshare it with your co-workers.

