9 best financial planning and accounting apps for your startup

January 15, 2016

Financial planning and accounting would make even the bravest entrepreneur go weak in his heart, considering how complex, cumbersome and critical accounting can be. Keeping this in mind, we bring you some of the best apps, which can make accounting for your startup a walk in the clouds.

1. Mint

Mint claims to be the best free way to manage your money and true to their claim, Mint does manage to impress. The interface is similar to YouTube and it doesn’t fail to amaze. Mint brings all your financial accounts together online, automatically categorizes your transactions, lets you set budgets & helps you achieve your savings goals. You’ll be able to see all your balances and transactions together — on the web or your phone.

2. Freshbooks:

Those who are tech savvy and are comfortable using cloud computing, will love this app. FreshBooks is an online invoicing and time tracking service that saves you time and makes you look professional – just like the big boys. FreshBooks, cloud-based accounting software, allows owners to invoice clients, track time and run their small businesses in the cloud.

3. Xero:

Xero spelt with X is as simple and clean as the name suggests. This cloud-based accounting app helps you reconcile, send invoices, create expense claims and record receipts in an easy to use interface.

4. KashFlow:

KashFlow is designed to simplify accounting and bookkeeping for small businesses irrespective of systems and applications such as PayPal and your level of experience. Apparently, a lot of features present in KashFlow exist as a result of actual users requesting it.

5.Intacct:

Directed at SMBs, the Intacct system includes accounting,revenue recognition, contract management, inventory, vendor management, purchasing, financial reporting applications and financial consolidation. They are touted to have great customer satisfaction ratings, with 9 out of 10 customers recommending it to their colleagues.

6. InDinero:

This budget tool does a good job of automatically categorizing your expenses, using information it pulls in from your accounts. It generates a comprehensive view of your business finances, served up on attractive, easy-to-read Web browser dashboards.

7. AceMoney:

There are good financial software’s and there is AceMoney’, while AceMoney may not be loaded with features, first time users cannot go wrong with this. AceMoney’s personal finance software is extremely easy to navigate and offers several important features, such as the ability to manage your mortgage, view your spending habits and see your current cash flow.

8. QuickBooks:

Quickbooks is an ideal app for accounting tasks on the go. It makes invoicing and other forms of accounting tasks a breeze with its easy to use interface. You could even attach photos and notes to estimates, invoices, customers, and transactions.

9. Wave:

Wave commands 2 million users around the world and is designed for consultants, freelancers, contractors and SMB’s. We liked the receipt-scanning tool, which saves time, besides a host of other invoicing and accounting features. Wave also allows for business partners or advisors to collaborate in real time. This is available across online and mobile platform versions and can be easily synchronized over the internet.

Gone are the days when most accounting requirements were dependent on specialized skill sets and cumbersome accounting software like Tally. While Tally is still the most widely used accounting software, the above apps could be good alternatives.