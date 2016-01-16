My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Style

The Executive Selection: Bremont Jaguar MKI

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Bremont Jaguar MKI
Image credit: Bremont
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For those of you who appreciate solid engineering, smooth lines, and an altogether supremely-crafted timepiece, British watchmaker Bremont might have just what you’ve been looking for. In a collaborative effort with prestige automotive company Jaguar, Bremont has released the Bremont Jaguar MKI and Bremont Jaguar MKII.

In a collaborative effort with prestige automotive company Jaguar, Bremont has released the Bremont Jaguar MKI and Bremont Jaguar MKII. Presented here, the Bremont Jaguar MKI with brown and black calf skin leather straps.
Source: Bremont

The watches are a nod to the carmaker’s six ‘continuation’ lightweight E-Type sports racing cars, and just to give you a bit of contextual background, the 1961 E-Type was famously referred to by Enzo Ferrari as the “most beautiful” car. Perhaps then, there is no vehicle more suited to act as the inspiration behind watches meant to be both worn and collected. Some of the finer details include the rotors of the watches taking on the look of the E-Type’s steering wheel, the calf skin leather straps with stainless steel pin buckle, and water resistance up to 100 meters. Time is ticking! 

In a collaborative effort with prestige automotive company Jaguar, Bremont has released the Bremont Jaguar MKI and Bremont Jaguar MKII. Presented here, the Bremont Jaguar MKI with brown and black calf skin leather straps.
Source: Bremont

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Style

The Executive Selection: Roderer

Style

The Executive Selection: Givenchy

Style

Off The Cuff: Tips On Accessorizing (Reasonably)