India launches first seed investment & innovation platform

January 18, 2016

To support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘StartUp India, Stand Up India’ initiative, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis launched the Mumbai facility of Venture Catalysts. It is India’s first seed investment and innovation platform to offer its robust and comprehensive services to support startups through its unique, innovation-driven platform.

Initiative will allow startups to have an access to the company’s vast angel network, venture fund, co-working facility and its invaluable post-investment support and strategic counsel.

Venture Catalysts’ revolutionary approach to seed investment and its unstinted focus on revitalising the angel investment landscape in Mumbai will enable fostering entrepreneurship in India through lucrative ventures that are home grown and sustainable.

While addressing the gathering during the launch Devendra Fadnavis said, “As the PM unveils the Startup India- Standup India mission, I am privileged to inaugurate and dedicate this seed investment facility to the mission. It is a commendable step in creating a strong startup ecosystem in Mumbai. India is a country of powerful, aspiring youth with immense energy and innovative ideas of doing business. All they need is a little handholding to channelize their vast potential and turn their vision into reality. Facilities likeVenture Catalysts play a strong role in helping the youth in achieving their goals. Also, it’s worthwhile to mention that Mumbai is the startup hub where there is a huge demand for personalized services.”

While the Startup India, Stand Up India programme is aimed at helping budding entrepreneurs to build, finance and secure ease of operations for their ventures, through funding support from the government, it also outlines the criteria to define ‘Innovative Start ups’ and tailor a special support infrastructure for them.

Designed to cater to the needs of such enterprising ventures in Mumbai, Venture Catalysts’ new support facility in Andheri offers 5,000 sq ft of a dedicated and well-equipped space for the operational needs of newly incepted ventures.

From a fully functional reception area, lounge, work desks, conference rooms, board rooms, private cabins, lockers to recreational spots, the advanced facility offers all amenities that can stand a startup in good stead without having to invest capital in them.

“We have built an extensive angel network by involving the country’s high net-worth individuals, and a unique, innovation-driven platform to offer the most comprehensive single-point startup solutions for upcoming ventures. Moreover, VCats has also tied up with several prominent global startup facilitators, such as Plug and Play, to expose the Indian startups to strategic opportunities from across the globe, and connect with potential partners, investors and mentors from around the world. This puts us in a good position to empower start-ups in India and propel them to register a global impact,” said Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

In order to provide comprehensive single-point startup solutions, Venture Catalysts incorporates various verticals such as Startups, Mentors, Seed and Angel Investors, Venture Capital and Private Equity, Investment Banking Services, Co-working space, Accelerators/Incubators, OEMS/Vendors, Technology Enablers, Co-founders and Technologists, Business Coaching with specialised domain expertise, Startup Events and Media, Researchers, Traction and Data Analysts, Global Access and Exposure, Tech/Business/Financial Audit and connections to enhance business.

VCats will also be introducing a new breed of Angel investors called Catalysts, who will enable investments and investors.

With the launch of its facility in Mumbai, VCats aims to give early-stage businesses an ideal office space to chart a bright future for themselves.