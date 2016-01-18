My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

NASA

Boldly Growing Where No Flower Has Grown Before

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Boldly Growing Where No Flower Has Grown Before
Image credit: Scott Kelly | Twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

It seemed like spring aboard the International Space Station this weekend when NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly shared a photo of a cheerful orange zinnia, the first flower grown in space.

Kelly has been documenting his year in space, taking to social media to share stunning images of life on the ISS, including his foray into space botany. In October, Kelly broke the American record for most time living in space at 383 days.

This isn't the first gardening success to occur  on the ISS and the space station's Veggie Plant Growth System. Back in August, the astronauts grew and sampled the first vegetables grown in space -- "Outredgeous" red romaine lettuce, to be exact -- cultivated in an effort to figure out how we could one day grow vegetables and deal with challenges such as drought, flooding and mold on Mars.

Related: For the First Time Ever, NASA Astronauts Eat Vegetables Grown in Space

The zinnia was selected as the next project for the Veggie system so the scientists could get an understanding of how microgravity affects plants as they flower and grow. The flowers became Kelly's responsibility after astronaut Kjell Lindgren returned home.

In a release from NASA, Veggie project manager Trent Smith explained the flower is "more sensitive to environmental parameters and light characteristics. It has a longer growth duration between 60 and 80 days. Thus, it is a more difficult plant to grow, and allowing it to flower, along with the longer growth duration, makes it a good precursor to a tomato plant."

Early on, the flowers seemed like they were in trouble, with issues of humidity and mold growth plaguing the plant's progress. Around Christmas, Kelly started tending to the plants as he saw fit, with guidelines from ground crew, and things started to turn around. Thanks to what they've learned from the thriving flowers, the ISS astronauts could soon be enjoying home-grown tomatoes.

Related: Do You Have the Right Stuff? NASA Is Looking for Astronaut Candidates.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

NASA

NASA Preps to 'Touch' the Sun With Parker Solar Probe

NASA

10 Stunning, Out-of-This-World Photos From NASA's New Library

NASA

Help Astronauts Poop in Space