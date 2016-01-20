My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Toys; Games

This Industry Just Had an Incredible Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Industry Just Had an Incredible Year
Image credit: Sphero
BB-8
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Jedi warriors, genetically modified dinosaurs and a gang of rescue pups helped the toy industry deliver its most robust growth figures in more than a decade.

According to data released by The NPD Group on Wednesday, U.S. toy sales increased 6.7 percent to $19.4 billion last year, topping the firm's estimate for 6.2 percent growth.

A diverse selection of toys drove gains across nine of the 11 subcategories tracked by The NPD Group, including games and puzzles, building sets, and action figures and accessories. Only arts and crafts and youth electronics posted declines, of 4.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

"The toy industry had an incredible year and, as is typically the case, there isn't one reason," said Juli Lennett, The NPD Group's U.S. toys industry analyst.

The firm said content was a "key driver" behind the industry's strength last year. Hot toys included the Star Wars BB-8 droid, a rescue vehicle inspired by the Paw Patrol television series and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figurines.

Toys inspired by movies outperformed the market, growing by 9.4 percent. That included $700 million in sales from Star Wars products, making it the number-one property of the year. The franchise was worth more than Jurassic World, Minions and Avengers combined.

According to NPD, the extra shopping day that fell during Christmas week contributed to 25 percent growth during that seven-day stretch. That was larger than the growth seen in every other fourth-quarter week combined.

It was also the second-largest week for the industry, accounting for 8 percent of its annual sales. The week before Christmas was the most critical for toy retailers, representing 8.5 percent of the year's sales.

Toys R Us said earlier this month that its domestic same-store sales rose 1.4 percent from Nov. 1 to Jan. 2.

Overall, the National Retail Federation said retail sales increased 3 percent during the holiday season, short of its expectation for 3.7 percent growth.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Toys; Games

Parents Advised to Destroy My Friend Cayla Dolls

Toys; Games

3 Reasons Entrepreneurs and Startups Are Bringing Toys Back to Life

Toys; Games

These Toymakers Want to Show Kids the Fun of Snail Mail