My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales Strategies

5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Must Be Salespeople More Than Visionaries

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Must Be Salespeople More Than Visionaries
Image credit: Anthony Correia | Shutterstock.com
Mariano Rivera
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, AudienceBloom
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs serve a number of different roles: They’re creatives, marketers, financiers and charismatic leaders, even as they perform routine tasks and make endless phone calls. Still, some of these roles are more important and more prominent in an entrepreneur’s life than the others, and they deserve more attention and focus.

Related: 7 Psychological Strategies for Mastering Sales Negotiations

One of these bigger roles is that of “idea person,” in which an entrepreneur visualizes what might be achieved, and dreams up the new ideas that will bring that vision closer to reality during the company’s earliest growth stages.

"Idea person," of course, is the role people tend to think of when they consider an entrepreneur's chief function. Yet while generating ideas is undoubtedly a critical entrepreneurial role, there's another role even more important -- salesperson.

Here are five reasons why entrepreneurs are salespeople even more than they are visionaries:

1. Most breakthrough ideas are improvements, not original inventions.

Pablo Picasso said, “Good artists copy; great artists steal”; and even influential entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs have admitted to believing in and appreciating this strategy. If you take a look at some of the most influential developments in the past few decades, few of the stand-out, break-through successes were original ideas.

For example, Google wasn’t the first search engine. YouTube wasn’t the first user-driven video-uploading and sharing platform. These were merely improvements on a model that already existed. Instead of coming up with brand new ideas by themselves, the entrepreneurs behind these mega-successful companies merely found a way to make these ideas more appealing to a mass market.

In effect, they took an idea that already existed and found a better way to sell it to the public. Unfortunately, even amazing ideas can flounder if they aren’t sold effectively.

2. Branding is more powerful than product appeal.

Take a blind taste test of a brand-name breakfast cereal against its generic or store-brand counterpart. Chances are, you won’t be able to tell much of a difference, yet brand-name cereals can afford to charge more and still have far higher sales. Why? Because branding has a more powerful effect than raw product value.

As an objective example, consider the Pepsi challenge. In almost every unbiased run of the Pepsi vs. Coke taste test challenge, participants have favored Pepsi as their beverage of choice. Even so, Coke’s powerful brand allows the company not only to remain alive, but to flourish. No matter how good a product idea is, how it’s sold can make or break its eventual performance.

Related: 4 Tactics to Sell Expensive Products

3. Revenue is what keeps businesses alive.

New ideas are fun to dream up and even more fun to create, but revenue is what keeps businesses going. Without the ability to keep cash flow positive and keep business positive long-term, even a company with a constant churn of new, innovative ideas can fail.

The main job of a salesperson is to secure this stream of revenue, which is objectively more valuable than the ideas that may make that stream easier to acquire.

4. Ideas evolve based on customer feedback.

What looks on paper like a valuable idea may fail when it's tested in a live environment. Practical tests of an idea guide its development, honing it enough to please its users.

This process of shaping, molding and changing an idea is more of a sales role than it is a visionary one. The most important part of the process isn’t coming up with a good start; it’s fine-tuning that start into something that people will buy.

Salespeople take the lead in matching a product to customer needs, therefore, theirs is the more necessary role for entrepreneurs to take.

5. 'Sales' is a broad term.

Sales can apply to a broad number of situations and categories, beyond the conventional “sales” department. As an entrepreneur, you won’t be selling your idea just to potential clients. You’ll be selling it to investors, to new employees, to your partners and maybe even your friends and family.

Sales is all about persuasion, which is a necessary element of leadership in general. The talent to generate ideas can be useful in many categories and situations, but ideas exist in a more passive, theoretical state, making them less tangible and measurable than persuasive efforts.

None of this is to say that entrepreneurs aren’t or shouldn’t be visionaries. Without a vision, there is no business. But performing a sales role is just as, and sometimes more, important. Even decent ideas can lead to successful companies if the right salesperson is behind them

So, imagine that you have a fantastic idea, with an experienced salesperson backing it. If you’re an entrepreneur, work on being the best salesperson you can be -- you probably already have an idea worth selling. 

Related: 5 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Improve Sales

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales Strategies

Improve Your Salesmanship and Grow Your Business

Sales Strategies

8 Highly Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for Getting Customers to Buy Your Product--No Matter What It Costs

Sales Strategies

How to Increase Morale and Assert Leadership During Your Sales Team Training