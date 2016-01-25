My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Theranos

Report: Federal Regulators Find 'Serious Deficiencies' at Theranos' California Lab Facility

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Federal Regulators Find 'Serious Deficiencies' at Theranos' California Lab Facility
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m. ET: This story has been updated throughout with comments from Theranos and Walgreens.

An audit by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a federal health agency, has reportedly uncovered “serious deficiencies” at Theranos’s lab facility in Newark, Calif.

The details of the audit were not disclosed but are expected to be released soon -- and could result in Theranos tests being suspended from the Medicare program if not promptly redressed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

CMS told the Journal that it “can’t confirm any survey conclusions or results at this time.”

Theranos spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan told Entrepreneur that the company hadn’t received a copy of the final routine audit report, which was conducted last fall. “Unfortunately, the blind sources that The Wall Street Journal used didn’t tell us where they were from or who they are or what level of access that they have,” she said. “It’s all allegations at this time.”

Theranos’s partnership with Walgreens is also hanging ever more in the balance, according to the Journal. Walgreens, which houses 41 Theranos testing facilities in locations throughout Arizona and California, has already suspended expansion of the program until questions about Theranos’s technology are resolved, but the facilities face an even greater risk of being shuttered pending the results from CMS’s latest inspection.

Buchanan said that these reports are also incorrect. “We are actually looking to expand,” she said of Theranos’s partnership with Walgreens.

Related: Health Regulators Are Investigating Theranos's Blood Test Technology

A Walgreens spokesman reiterated a former statement to Entrepreneur that it made last October when the retailer initially halted expansion. “We are currently in discussions about the next phase of our relationship,” that statement read. “Plans to open more Theranos Wellness Centers are dependent upon both companies’ ability to reach a mutually beneficial arrangement.”

Previously, CMS had cited problems following an inspection of Theranos’ Newark lab in 2013, which the company said it resolved, as well as infractions last year at another Theranos lab facility in Arizona. But the latest findings are “far more severe,” according to the Journal.

Theranos was founded in 2003 by 31-year-old Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes and says it can conduct a multitude of blood tests using a tiny sample pricked from a fingertip. The company was last valued at $9 billion.

Currently, Theranos has only received FDA approval to conduct one test using its proprietary technology, for herpes. (As the only lab seeking FDA approval, Buchanan told Entrepreneur, “that’s one more test than anyone else.” She added that Theranos is seeking FDA approval to “create a best-in-class lab.”)  

Today, Theranos is conducting the rest of its tests with traditional machines, with some outsourced to outside labs -- for which it is suffering financial losses, according to the Journal. As for these claims, Buchanan told Entrepreneur that the company isn’t losing any money and is instead experiencing a record-breaking volume of tests in its labs and traffic in its stores.

“If The Wall Street Journal actually understood the laboratory industry a little bit better, they would know that it’s very common practice for labs to send out certain tests to reference labs,” she said.

Related: Safeway Seeks to Dissolve Secret $350 Million Deal With Beleaguered Blood Startup Theranos

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Theranos

How a $9 Billion Startup Deceived Silicon Valley

Theranos

6 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Fall of Theranos

Theranos

Theranos: The House of Cards That Elizabeth Holmes Built