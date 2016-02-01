My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Putt intended!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Putt intended!
Image credit: Google images
Dhruv Shringi Co-founder & CEO, Yatra.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO, Yatra.com, is not your regular iron-pumping gym freak. He keeps it stylish by indulging in golf. You can find him at Delhi Gold Club every Sunday, mastering his passion and also learning a trick or two from his son on the course.

When did you get a taste of the game?

About 10 years ago when I was in the UK, a friend initiated me into the sport, and it has stuck with me since then.

And now your son plays too…

I have become regular since last couple of years because of my son. I think investing in his golf lessons has been my most wise investment in the recent time. I am learning the nuances of the sport with him.

We heard you also played the gentleman’s game, cricket?

I used to when I was young but not anymore.

Which is your favorite golf course?

It has to be Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar. It is one of the most picturesque backdrops with snowcapped mountains on one side and Dal Lake on the other.

You are quite a family man. Has it helped you in becoming a better businessman too?

Having kids does as you start thinking more about long-term, practical plans.

What’s your favorite film?

Point Break

Given your sweet tooth, which is the best dessert option for you?

Mississippi Mud Pie

One person you admire the most?

Elon Musk (Canadian-American business magnate). I marvel at his ability to do multiple things and succeed.

Logic or gut?

I would go with gut. But the choice is between data and gut.

One Bollywood actress you can’t resist?

Deepika Padukone is very attractive.

Which CEO would you want us to interview next? Let us know at our Facebook Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

#10 Amelioration Tips for Leading Yourself to the Pinnacle

Entrepreneurs

5 Reasons Why App Based Offerings are Fueling the Entrepreneur Growth Quest

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship, a Profession of Choice for Generation Y