Putt intended!

Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO, Yatra.com, is not your regular iron-pumping gym freak. He keeps it stylish by indulging in golf. You can find him at Delhi Gold Club every Sunday, mastering his passion and also learning a trick or two from his son on the course.

When did you get a taste of the game?

About 10 years ago when I was in the UK, a friend initiated me into the sport, and it has stuck with me since then.

And now your son plays too…

I have become regular since last couple of years because of my son. I think investing in his golf lessons has been my most wise investment in the recent time. I am learning the nuances of the sport with him.

We heard you also played the gentleman’s game, cricket?

I used to when I was young but not anymore.

Which is your favorite golf course?

It has to be Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar. It is one of the most picturesque backdrops with snowcapped mountains on one side and Dal Lake on the other.

You are quite a family man. Has it helped you in becoming a better businessman too?

Having kids does as you start thinking more about long-term, practical plans.

What’s your favorite film?

Point Break

Given your sweet tooth, which is the best dessert option for you?

Mississippi Mud Pie

One person you admire the most?

Elon Musk (Canadian-American business magnate). I marvel at his ability to do multiple things and succeed.

Logic or gut?

I would go with gut. But the choice is between data and gut.

One Bollywood actress you can’t resist?

Deepika Padukone is very attractive.

