My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Virtual Reality

Apple Reportedly Working On VR And AR Technology

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Reportedly Working On VR And AR Technology
Image credit: betto rodrigues | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

During this week’s earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook described virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) as "cool and with interesting applications;" however, if recent rumors are to be believed, he might have some background to his statement.

According to a recent report from Financial Times, Apple has been prototyping VR headsets in the past under Steve Jobs in the mid-2000s, but the project was abandoned once the technology was found to be immature. Now, with new acquisitions and a dedicated VR team, there might be a new focus.

Apple has reportedly been going on a hiring spree in the virtual reality market with their acquisition of PrimeSense. The VR/AR research unit at Apple is rumored to have hundreds of staff from multiple previous acquisitions, which also include employees from Microsoft’s HoloLens team as well as Lytro. Apple has also acquired Flyby Media, a company that worked with Google in developing some of the 3D positioning software for Project Tango. Apple has also hired Doug Bowman, a top virtual and augmented reality researcher, to help expedite the efforts for the platform.

Although Apple’s Jony Ive told The New Yorker that the face was the wrong place to put technology, Apple is reportedly hiring hardware engineers as well to work on display and projection systems for VR environments. The report further claims that Apple will be building out the secret VR/AR team at the company.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Virtual Reality

Your Next Operating System Will Look Like You, Make You Laugh and Remember That You Hate Cilantro

Ecommerce

3 Ecommerce Trends You Must Prepare for in 2019

Meetings

Why the Remote Meetings of the Future Will Be Face-to-Face