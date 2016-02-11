Here's How to Create a Thriving Company Culture

February 11, 2016 2 min read

One of the hardest things for any entrepreneur to figure out (after how to make money) is building a healthy, focused, powerful company culture.

It’s easier said than done, especially in today’s world of outsourcing, teams that live across the country from each other, virtual assistants, etc.

However, I’ve seen, time and again, that when a company knows how to make money AND gets their culture right, they’re pretty much guaranteed to succeed. One without the other doesn’t last long.

To drill down into the magic of doing this, I invited my good friend Gunnar Lovelace onto The School of Greatness.

You’ve probably heard me mention Gunnar’s super successful company, Thrive Market, on the podcast for weeks.

That’s because they’re a sponsor of the show (and I love their products!).

But I didn’t bring Gunnar on to talk just about how he built an incredibly successful company in the saturated market of health food from 10 to 400 employees in a year.

I wanted to know how he’s created such a powerful culture and brought people together who support and live the ideals that formed Thrive.

Gunnar is about as real as they get, so there are few better people to explain this.

It is my pleasure to introduce you to the mind and heart behind Thrive Market in Episode 284 with Gunnar Lovelace.

