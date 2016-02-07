CES 2016 Highlights: Speck Pocket VR

February 7, 2016 1 min read

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a gathering place for innovators, the who’s who of tech, and (sometimes) breakthrough developments. It’s also the stage where next-gen consumer products are introduced. Check out our roundup of some of the more attention-grabbing advancements introduced at this year’s show.

Speck unveiled a pocket-friendly virtual reality viewer designed to give you a quick and easy VR experience. The compact headset is a Google Cardboard-certified viewer that works with Speck’s CandyShell Grip smartphone case to provide a rich viewing experience for 3D content, virtual and augmented reality.

Image credit: Speck.