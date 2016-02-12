7 Quotes By Heisenberg To Make Your Business Shine Like Crystal

February 12, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the world of business, Walter White’s skills did not go unnoticed. He went from being a high school chemistry teacher to building a meth empire around him. Well, we all know how that went, but that doesn’t mean his business plan wasn’t effective.

Walter White remains the unbeaten king of meth. It wasn’t just about starting a new business, but also maintaining it and removing obstacles (mainly killing people, no biggie). So what was it that made his business reach the heights of success? What made him Heisenberg and what he can teach you about business, let’s find out.

"[We] will not make garbage. We will produce a product that performs as advertised. No adulterants. No baby formula."

Whatever you do, sell right. Heisenberg’s agenda wasn’t to make a substance that would sell. He knew his product would definitely sell, no matter the quality. But he wanted to make it good, the best that one can find. Not 92%, not 96%, but 99.1% exactly. The highest the equipment could measure. That crystal like purity (no pun intended) is what every entrepreneur should seek for in his product.

"The blowfish puffs himself up four, five times larger than normal because it makes him intimidating [to] the other scarier fish. It's just an illusion. It's nothing but air. Now, who messes with the blowfish?"

As an Entrepreneur, people will look up to you. It is what you choose to reveal that people will perceive of you. Hence, develop a mystique. People took Walter White as a coward who did not want cancer treatment, but everyone was intrigued by Heisenberg. People were scared of him and also inspired (like Gale). He was one person no one wanted to mess with because they knew the consequences. An Entrepreneur has to be powerful and stand for what his product, no matter what other thinks.

"Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business or the money business. Neither. I'm in the empire business."

Be true to yourself and your business. If you want to make money out of your business, that’s all right, but you know that only comes from good products and good marketing. Know your market. If you’re here for social cause, stick to it and work for it. Do not forget your goals or stray from the path.

"I have spent my whole life scared, frightened of things that could happen, might happen, might not happen, 50-years I spent like that. Finding myself awake at three in the morning. But you know what? Ever since my diagnosis, I sleep just fine. What I came to realize is that fear, that’s the worst of it. That’s the real enemy. So, get up, get out in the real world and you kick that bastard as hard you can right in the teeth."

Need we say more?

"I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really -- I was alive."

It took Walter five seasons to admit this and it explained everything. All the troubles he went through, fights with his family and killing his opponents. That’s what made it so good, the feeling of being alive when he knew he was dying. His focus wasn’t meth, but his love for chemistry. Even though things did not turn the way he wanted to but if you take the meth out of the business, insert what you love and pursue with the dedication Walter had, there’s no stopping you.

“Stay out of my territory.”

Know your competitors and do not underestimate them. Know why their product sells and what’s lacking in yours. Accept you flaws and work on it. It’s the only way your competitors will stay out of your ‘territory’.

“You clearly don't know who you're talking to, so let me clue you in. I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No! I am the one who knocks!”

We strongly recommend that you don’t follow this one but because this line is a little too cool, we had to add it.

Heisenberg FTW!