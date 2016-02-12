My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Microsoft

Microsoft's Wacky AI App Matches You With a Dog Breed

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft's Wacky AI App Matches You With a Dog Breed
Image credit: AOL
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting pretty good at identifying people, but before it starts looking for Sarah Connor, Microsoft's Garage team is having fun with it.

Last time, the group released an app that (poorly) guessed your age, and the latest app, Fetch, determines what dog breed you'd be based on your photo. It sometimes makes canny matches, but on the other hand, three different pictures of the same person (below) yielded three different breeds of dog -- an Afghan hound, a Cairn terrier and a Beagle, so it's lacking in consistency.

On the other hand, the app is excellent at identifying actual dogs. It correctly identified our family Bull Terrier "Harpo," even though he was wearing a cone of shame. It also correctly identified a part German Shepherd as such.

"We use one of the hottest machine learning techniques available, called deep neural networks," said Microsoft Research director Mitch Goldberg. "You don't train it on a particular dog breed. You give it numerous images, and it, in the training process, determines what's unique in each of the dogs."

Inputting other animals, including humans, into the app was a hoot, of course. The app related our friend's pet duck to a Bull Terrier as well, no doubt because of its similar "beak." Our scraggly cat, meanwhile, was a Malamute that's "problematic with other dogs," which is true because it's, well, a cat.

A few of us at Engadget took a spin and found that the dog breeds did line up with our personalities, though we're suspicious that like horoscopes, it may have been telling us what we want to hear. To see all the results, check the gallery above.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Microsoft

Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle

Microsoft

Watch Live as Fish Swim by Microsoft's Giant Undersea Data Center

Microsoft

10 Amazing Moments in Microsoft's History, From Its Founding to Desktop Dominance to Today