My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Texting

Quartz to Text You the News, Joining Other SMS-Based Services

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Quartz to Text You the News, Joining Other SMS-Based Services
Image credit: Quartz
Quartz app
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
4 min read

Will texting be the new hip, retro user experience for digital content?

Digital news outlet Quartz, which is owned by the parent company of The Atlantic, just announced a new app for displaying and featuring news that looks and operates like the texting screen on your smartphone.   

Users communicate with the app as if they were texting with a friend. The app answers questions about the news, populates the text feed with gifs and emoticons, and just like your friends, it learn what interests you and what doesn’t. Each text session lasts only a few minutes, perfect for when you are waiting in line or on the bus.

Image Credit: Quartz

The app will send push notifications when there is a major update in a story you are following, and sometimes the updates arrive in haiku form -- a pretty adorable feature.

Related: The Rules of Business Texting

The Quartz app features stories from many news outlets, not just stories written on the platform.

Image Credit: Quartz

Also, if a user is following the stock market and has an Apple Watch, the Quartz app will have a single emoji pop up on your watch communicating whether the markets are doing well or poorly.

Image Credit: Quartz

While the app is currently only available for iOS, Quartz says it will soon release an Android version. It’s free for users and will generate revenue from ads displayed within the app.

The idea of meeting consumers where they are has been a chronic, unabetting Damoclean sword over the journalism industry. The pressure to evolve rapidly has only accelerated as the number and types of screens in our lives has grown.

Related: Why Texting is the New Email in the Hiring Process

It doesn’t sound like Quartz is entirely convinced that it has the golden solution, but it is trying something bold. “This is a big and broad endeavor for Quartz as we experiment with new formats,” says Zachary Seward, executive editor of Quartz, in a blog post announcing the new app. “Mobile has developed a lot in the last few years, and we saw some new opportunities worth exploring.”  

Just text me. 

Quartz isn’t alone in its endeavor to utilize a text-messaging user interface, which, without exaggerating, might be dubbed a bit of an app-splosion.

For example, Talkspace is a service that lets users message with a therapist for $25 a week via their smartphones.

Image Credit: Talkspace

And Magic is a personal assistant service that users engage with by texting “83489,” a number that correlates with the word “Magic.”

Image Credit: Magic

Jonathan Libov, a partner at the esteemed venture capital firm Union Square Ventures, says that he is thankful to be able to text the New York City MTA to find out when the next bus is coming.   

“Sure, an app that put the bus on a map would be more rich in information, but when I got to texting Bus Time I thought, “Thank god I don’t need to download another f------ app for this,” Libov wrote in a blog post.

There is no learning curve for texting, Libov points out. Everyone who uses a smartphone understands it intuitively.

“There's only really only one way to skin this cat: The text I type is displayed on the right, the text someone else typed is on the left, and there's an input field on bottom for me to compose a message,” Libov writes.

And in a world where consumers are constantly overwhelmed trying to keep up with the barrage of new apps and technologies every day, along with the latest news, then simple, intuitive user experiences might just be where it’s at.

IMHO.

Related: 5 Rules for Texting Anyone You Do Business With

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Texting

Quartz to Text You the News, Joining Other SMS-Based Services

Texting

Why Texting is the New Email in the Hiring Process

Texting

Want to Text and Walk and Still See Where You're Going? Apple Has a Patent for That.