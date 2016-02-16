The Four Seasons Amman Prides Itself On Genuine Hospitality

February 16, 2016 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"We are primarily a business hotel so most of our efforts in our strategy is targeted towards the business client,” explains Vincent Hoogewijs adding that 70% of the Four Seasons Amman’s guest roster are visiting the Kingdom for work. The General Manager of the hotel also serves in a dual capacity as the brand’s Regional Vice President, and is currently overseeing the full top-to-bottom renovation of the prestige property- no mean feat. “We want to evolve our brand in Amman, and I’m excited to be leading the effort. By introducing so many new and unique things to the experience, we are showing guests and the Jordanian community that we are committed to moving forward with the times.”

Hoogewijs, who has served at the executive level in more than a dozen countries including Australia, Morocco, and Mexico, says that the executive guest prizes “unobtrusive” and efficient service above all things, followed by constant connectivity and a bevy of available amenities. “Executives travelling to Amman -or any country or city for that matter- should not have to worry about anything or be afraid of the destination, and by staying at Four Seasons Hotel Amman we take these worries out of travel,” says Hoogewijs, listing the countless perks that the 15-storey property offers guests and noting that the 192 rooms have a “residential” feel that helps guests to get settled easily. “This appointment to [our] Amman property was doubly satisfying for the opportunity it gives me to finally experience Jordanian culture. I have no worries about relating to the community or the hotel staff, which is 98% Jordanian.”

As a global hospitality expert (he first joined the company in 2004 as the Hotel Manager of the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok) which Four Seasons does he find a must-see destination? “I had the opportunity to stay at both of our properties in the Maldives and this trip will remain in my memory for ever. Not only are both resorts exceptional in design and location and service, but the wildlife is just spectacular: […] snorkel with manta rays, dive with turtles! What else do you need to think you are in heaven?”

And from his career that has crossed continents, Hoogewijs says that one salient lesson stands out: “I have learned over the years that it doesn’t matter where you are, everyone wants to be treated with respect. Compared to our properties in Asia or the Middle East, we are of course very different, but as with all Four Seasons properties we pride ourselves in offering genuine hospitality!”

RECOMMENDED BY THE GM

EXEC STAY “Located on the upper floors, the incredibly spacious suites with views of the city are perfect for entertaining, ideal for business and incomparable for longer stays. Our two-bedroom luxury suites can be configured as three-bedroom suites with the addition of a connecting room for business travelers who would like to bring their families along. Standard Wi-Fi is complimentary throughout the hotel, and in all rooms and suites. The Four Seasons Executive Suite and the Deluxe Four Seasons Executive Suite both include an executive desk while the two-bedroom Royal Suite has a dining room that accommodates 12 people.”

CONFERENCE CAPABILITIES “Our Grand ballroom -which is 11,840 sq. ft.- can easily accommodate large-scale conferences and events. Holding up to 1,200 people, the Grand ballroom is not only soundproof, but it is divisible into smaller ballrooms/sections: Salon A, Salon B and Salon C as well as the pre-function area and the Grand Terrace. To ensure a seamless meeting, we provide equipment like plasma screens, CCTV linkups, and intelligent lighting systems.”

MUNCH “I have a lot of favorite dishes at our hotel restaurants, but if I had to pick just one I’d say our Levant cuisine restaurant Olea is truly special. At Olea, you can experience home-style Levant cuisine in an atmosphere that reflects the renowned hospitality and generosity of the Eastern Mediterranean region. If I had to pick one dish, I’d have to pick the Kebbeh Neyyeh, which is raw minced lamb with crushed wheat, onion, herbs and that delicious garlic cream on the side. Celebrating Amman’s most sought-after dining experiences, we are renovating our first floor to result in the launch of a new concept restaurant/bar that will reposition the hotel in the Amman market. This French-inspired brasserie will be the ‘place to be’ for all city guests with its fresh, elegant and approachable atmosphere. We will also be launching an exclusive whisky and cigar bar that will be a very unique and luxurious experience for guests.”

DOWNTIME “Four Seasons Hotel Amman is unique: we are not only located in the capital city of Jordan, but also very central for all other sightseeing you wish to do while discovering Jordan. We are a city destination, with some great resort and spa facilities so that your stay for business can also be enjoyed with the excellent leisure facilities. The highlight of the hotel is our intimately scaled spa, where guests can discover the relaxing, restorative benefits of Dead Sea mud treatments and salt scrubs or enjoy the healing benefits of balinese and Thai massages. Working out at the Fitness Center motivates guests with magnificent city views, and then unwinding at the indoor and outdoor swimming pools makes for a perfect end to a relaxing day.”