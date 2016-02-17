Favorite holiday destinations of India's top CEOs

February 17, 2016 4 min read

Traveling makes you find out things about yourself. No matter however much you have traveled, there is always something new you can learn through traveling. It is informative and the joy of forming relationships at a new place is something different. It’s not only learning about the world but also about you. It will always leave you gasping for more.

In these terms, the CEOs of the most recognized brands are no different. Their passion for travel is no less than their passion for work. Bon Vivant is the term I like to use when I think of them taking a vacation. They have worked hard to get there and they certainly deserve that break. So, when they do actually take it, it is well planned and spent on lavishly. So what are the special places these CEOs love to visit once in a while? Read on....

The official hometown of Santa Claus is a favourite

Rovaniemi, Finland: This place is the official hometown of Santa Claus and the most-visited destination during Christmas time. One of those many travelers was the MD of Research In Motion (now Blackberry), Sunil Dutt. Inside the Arctic Circle and surrounded by thick layers of ice, the temperature ranges from -27 to -35 Degree Centigrade. You can meet Santa Claus here at any time of the year and there are many activities to look forward to, like dog sledding and snowmobile safaris. Sunil Dutt found the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis at Rovaniemi extremely mesmerizing. The shades of green in the night sky is surely a sight to behold.

Sunil Dutt believes in light packing while traveling and says, “If you are truly serious about traveling light, pack the bags for wife and kids too and be prepared for an argument as well.”

Between the mountains and the Atlantic

The Pyreness Mountains on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other, it is a view that took Meeta Wasan’s breath away. Founder of Doon Consulting, Meeta loves to travel with her daughter and have had a chance to explore Spain where she especially loved the drive between the mountains and Atlantic.

The Pyrenees are a European mountain range on the border between France and Spain. The whole range is marvelous walkers’ country with beach on the other side. Cote Basque is the most popular traveling destination with towns like Bayonne and Biarritz.

When it comes to traveling tips, Meeta believes, “Read up on the place you are about to visit. You will have a better time.”

Soaking the sun in Leh

For Rajat Jain, MD of Xerox India, nothing beats the home-like embrace and the freshness of Northern India with his kids. Rajat is quite the adventure junky and loves trekking, scuba diving and underwater walking. While places like Leh, with desert in the mountains’ and Kanchanjenga range ‘basking in the morning sun’ have been best places he had visited, he wishes to travel to Antarctica.

One of Rajat’s favorite, Leh lies in the Jammu and Kashmir state of India. A high-desert city, Leh is known for the Buddhist sites, trekking and the view. The most popular sites are the former Palace of the King of Ladakh overlooking the market, Pangong Tso on the India-China border surrounded by peaks, and the Nubra Valley.

Rajat considers that there is no tip to traveling other than traveling light and with friends.

Adventures on glacier

This scenic fjord carved by a glacier is the favorite destination of Vikas Kasiwal, Vice-chairman and CEO of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure. Milfordier Sound in New Zealand is a great place to travel with family, Vikas had his bon vivant moment when he landed on a glacier in New Zealand.

On a rainy day the place is in full glory and the serene surrounding with dolphins, waterfalls, seals and penguins is priceless. You can either take a cruise or go for adventure activities like kayaking. Watch out for New Zealand's Glow Worm, famous for its bioluminescent glow after dark. The Waitomo Glowworm caves are a must visit and probably your next favorite.

