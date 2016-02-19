My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

5 Ways to Launch a Company With Staying Power

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Launch a Company With Staying Power
Image credit: scottbelsky | Instagram
Scott Belsky, Founder of Behance & 99U.
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

What elements are required to develop a thriving company? That’s the question Scott Belsky -- Adobe’s vice president of products and co-founder of online portfolio startup Behance -- sought to answer recently in a lively talk at AlleyNYC, a coworking space in New York City. According to the entrepreneur and investor, striking a balance of creativity, collaboration and actionable insight is key to a startup’s success.

This, of course, is easier said than done. To learn some of Belsky’s tangible tips for successfully launching a long-lasting startup, read on.


1. Recognize your limitations.

Entrepreneurs are often perfectionists, but starting a business requires mastering the art of delegation. Top-tier designers such as Calvin Klein always have a number-two person who makes sure everything runs smoothly, Belsky says. "Nobody talks about that person, but they all have that person.”

Savvy, creative founders know they can’t do it all. Instead, they recognize the gaps in their own experience and skillsets and hire people who can fill in those parts of the puzzle.

2. Take the long view when hiring.

To Belsky, a startup’s people are always more important than its product. Launching a company is an exercise in uncertainty -- products often go through multiple iterations and service-oriented companies frequently need to pivot in order to survive. The only way to weather this storm is to have a strong team by your side.

"You will often be wrong, or at least 50 degrees off,” Belsky says. “But with the right set of people, you just can endure it -- and with the wrong set of people you don't."

Related: Is Your Company Still Operating Like a Startup?

3. Don’t let strategy replace execution.

While logistics are important, if your team spends more time figuring out how to get from point A to point B than accomplishing actual tasks, you have a problem.

“I don’t really like process,” Belsky says. “I feel like in many ways process is like the excrement of misalignment."

In his 10-plus years as chief executive of Behance, Belsky’s learned that overly complicated strategies often stem from a lack of confidence. Instead of papering over a problem with more processes, he recommended taking a step back, and giving the decision room to breathe.  

Related: Are You a Builder, Accelerator or Fixer?

4. Don't copy the competition 

For most entrepreneurs, the quest to improve their products or services never ends. In moments of doubt, it's important to trust your vision and not compare yourself to your competitors, advises Belsky. What works for them may not work for you and your specific audience.

5. Follow your own blueprint.

The media depiction of a successful founder is an entrepreneur whose company has experienced monster growth -- according to Belsky, this is far too narrow a definition. To his mind, the entrepreneur who is careful, measured and isn't afraid to "kill their darlings" come out on top.

When your emphasis is only on making money, it’s easy to lose sight of what is most valuable, like your employees. "You just start to worry about the money," he says, "and not about the product or the people.”

Related: Putting People Over Profit in Business and Life

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Designer Nicole Miller Shares How She's Learned to Embrace Social Media, Influencers -- and the Need for Resiliency

Growing a Business

What Businesses With a Nontraditional Approach Must Do Differently When Expanding

Growing a Business

The Advisory Team Entrepreneurs Should Consider Adding to Their Business