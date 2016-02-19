5 Ways to Launch a Company With Staying Power

February 19, 2016 3 min read

What elements are required to develop a thriving company? That’s the question Scott Belsky -- Adobe’s vice president of products and co-founder of online portfolio startup Behance -- sought to answer recently in a lively talk at AlleyNYC, a coworking space in New York City. According to the entrepreneur and investor, striking a balance of creativity, collaboration and actionable insight is key to a startup’s success.



This, of course, is easier said than done. To learn some of Belsky’s tangible tips for successfully launching a long-lasting startup, read on.



1. Recognize your limitations. Entrepreneurs are often perfectionists, but starting a business requires mastering the art of delegation. Top-tier designers such as Calvin Klein always have a number-two person who makes sure everything runs smoothly, Belsky says. "Nobody talks about that person, but they all have that person.” Savvy, creative founders know they can’t do it all. Instead, they recognize the gaps in their own experience and skillsets and hire people who can fill in those parts of the puzzle. 2. Take the long view when hiring. To Belsky, a startup’s people are always more important than its product. Launching a company is an exercise in uncertainty -- products often go through multiple iterations and service-oriented companies frequently need to pivot in order to survive. The only way to weather this storm is to have a strong team by your side. "You will often be wrong, or at least 50 degrees off,” Belsky says. “But with the right set of people, you just can endure it -- and with the wrong set of people you don't."