How to Dominate Social Media in 2016

February 25, 2016

Social media is a powerful tool to grow your business.But I didn’t think that for many years. I started a business called STR with virtually no social, or web presence, which costed us big time. With my next company C&M, I learned the power that platforms like Twitter can have one ones’ business. But with the ever-changing social atmosphere, how does one keep up with the trends of 2016.

Here are my suggestions to dominate social media in 2016.

Snapchat

Despite the drop in valuation, and complaints that the platform doesn’t have a sustainable source of revenue, Snapchat is one of the hottest social platforms of 2016.

The biggest benefit is the undivided attention that users get. When someone clicks on your snap, they are unable to quickly leave your content, unlike a website like YouTube where someone can quickly “x” out.

Even though Snapchat is serves a younger population of 13-23, all platforms, including Facebook, started off very young, and eventually added an older demographic.

The tip for dominating snapchat is to focus on using a “behind the scenes” approach to your snaps. Think of snapchat kings and queens such as DJ Khaled. An easy way to do this is show people what you are up to on a daily basis.

Facebook

Facebook still serves as one of the best platforms for engaging, and attracting customers. Even though facebook has incorporated the “live” feature, the key value proposition of facebook still includes targeting, and customization of ads.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a large ad budget; the key to facebook still includesadding, following, and engaging with CXO’s, and key decision makers.

Let’s say you are trying to close a deal with Amazon. Discover who are the top executives and decision makers at Amazon. Add them on Facebook, or if you can’t add them, start following them. From there, comment, like, and share pieces of content, or things that you find most engaging.

This indirect approach to selling means you will be more successful when approaching them, because those executive would have acknowledged that you have interacted with them.

Twitter

Twitter is a powerful tool because it allow you to listen more, and engage when you have something to say. I have used twitter to distribute content I have written, talk about emerging trends in employee engagement and retention, and even hear what thought leaders have to say about their respective fields.

Most people, unfortunately, forget that Twitter is a listening platform, and if used wisely, can be a great driver of sales.

LinkedIn

If you are looking for a job, or are a recruiter, LinkedIn is the number one place that you will go to find value of what you are looking for.

Dominating LinkedIn comes down to using their publishing platform as a means to distribute content to a large group of interested business owners, and even using LinkedIn Group’s as a way to build community around your product and service.

YouTube

Video content is dominating social platforms in 2016. Look at Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram.

See a theme?

The best way to make YouTube work is to focus on harnessing who you are as an individual, and making sure your brand is clearly portrayed. My favorite example of this is Gary Vaynerchuk, who used video to get thousands of book sales through an online video event called Super8.

Instagram

Instagram may not be right for your business, but if you are a consumer goods business, or B2C product, then Instagram is a great way to get customers fast.

The key to Instagram is holding giveaways that drive traffic and engagement to your Instagram page, such as what Evan Luthra did.