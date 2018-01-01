Chirag Kulkarni

Emotions
5 Ways to Fight Depression, Improve Your Mood and Boost Productivity
Entrepreneurs face a unique set of challenges. Here's how you can can be ready for them.
Sales Leads
4 Strategies That Will Help You Land More Qualified Leads
If your cold calls feel like a waste of time, use these strategies to generate more valuable, qualified leads before your salespeople get on the phone.
Marketing tips
Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use
It's easy to be jealous of others' success within your industry, but learning from the titans can be a free lesson in marketing.
Marketing to Millennials
4 Strategies to Use When Marketing to Millennials
Follow these four strategies to reach individuals in this tech-savvy, cause-oriented generation.
Priorities
How to Say 'No' More Often: Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a 'To-Don't' List
Anyone can make a to-do list. The smart entrepreneur will make -- and follow -- a list of things you should never do.
Family Businesses
How to Successfully Prepare Your Family Business for the Next Generation
Your family business is your pride and joy. Here's how to make sure it stays that way for generations to come.
inefficiency
How to Ditch the Inefficiencies That Are Eating Your Revenue
These four changes can help you zap revenue-sapping inefficiencies.
Managing Employees
5 Tips to Make Managing Employees Less Stressful for Everyone
Take it from soul legend Otis Redding: If you want engaged employees, try a little tenderness (and the right tools, too).
Side Hustle
4 Things You Have to Do Before Making Your Side Hustle Your Full-Time Business
Think your side hustle may be ready for the big time? Check these four boxes to increase your chances of success.
Hiring
4 Things That Are Keeping You From Hiring the Best Talent
If you want the right people for your business, stop going about the hiring process in these wrong ways.
Generation Z
3 Ways You Can Connect With Gen Z Through Their Teachers
Generation Zers can spot an ad from a mile away. If you want your message to break through, send it through a trusted messenger.
Business Ideas
3 Tips for Renovating Your Business Strategy This Spring
Homeowners aren't the only ones who spend their spring renovating. Use that time to innovate your business strategy.
Small Businesses
How You Can Win the 'David and Goliath' Battle With Big Brands
Small businesses are using street smarts and creativity to stay in the game against major corporations.
Workplace Diversity
3 Ways It Pays to Create a Diverse Workplace
If you want to do well, start by doing good.
Managing Employees
6 Ways to Show Your Employees You Appreciate Them -- Without Paying Them More
Valued employees are valuable employees. Show your people some love, and they'll respond with loyalty and higher productivity.