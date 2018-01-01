Chirag Kulkarni

5 Ways to Fight Depression, Improve Your Mood and Boost Productivity
Emotions

5 Ways to Fight Depression, Improve Your Mood and Boost Productivity

Entrepreneurs face a unique set of challenges. Here's how you can can be ready for them.
5 min read
4 Strategies That Will Help You Land More Qualified Leads
Sales Leads

4 Strategies That Will Help You Land More Qualified Leads

If your cold calls feel like a waste of time, use these strategies to generate more valuable, qualified leads before your salespeople get on the phone.
5 min read
Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use
Marketing tips

Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use

It's easy to be jealous of others' success within your industry, but learning from the titans can be a free lesson in marketing.
4 min read
4 Strategies to Use When Marketing to Millennials
Marketing to Millennials

4 Strategies to Use When Marketing to Millennials

Follow these four strategies to reach individuals in this tech-savvy, cause-oriented generation.
5 min read
How to Say 'No' More Often: Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a 'To-Don't' List
Priorities

How to Say 'No' More Often: Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a 'To-Don't' List

Anyone can make a to-do list. The smart entrepreneur will make -- and follow -- a list of things you should never do.
5 min read
How to Successfully Prepare Your Family Business for the Next Generation
Family Businesses

How to Successfully Prepare Your Family Business for the Next Generation

Your family business is your pride and joy. Here's how to make sure it stays that way for generations to come.
6 min read
How to Ditch the Inefficiencies That Are Eating Your Revenue
inefficiency

How to Ditch the Inefficiencies That Are Eating Your Revenue

These four changes can help you zap revenue-sapping inefficiencies.
6 min read
5 Tips to Make Managing Employees Less Stressful for Everyone
Managing Employees

5 Tips to Make Managing Employees Less Stressful for Everyone

Take it from soul legend Otis Redding: If you want engaged employees, try a little tenderness (and the right tools, too).
5 min read
4 Things You Have to Do Before Making Your Side Hustle Your Full-Time Business
Side Hustle

4 Things You Have to Do Before Making Your Side Hustle Your Full-Time Business

Think your side hustle may be ready for the big time? Check these four boxes to increase your chances of success.
4 min read
4 Things That Are Keeping You From Hiring the Best Talent
Hiring

4 Things That Are Keeping You From Hiring the Best Talent

If you want the right people for your business, stop going about the hiring process in these wrong ways.
6 min read
3 Ways You Can Connect With Gen Z Through Their Teachers
Generation Z

3 Ways You Can Connect With Gen Z Through Their Teachers

Generation Zers can spot an ad from a mile away. If you want your message to break through, send it through a trusted messenger.
6 min read
3 Tips for Renovating Your Business Strategy This Spring
Business Ideas

3 Tips for Renovating Your Business Strategy This Spring

Homeowners aren't the only ones who spend their spring renovating. Use that time to innovate your business strategy.
5 min read
How You Can Win the 'David and Goliath' Battle With Big Brands
Small Businesses

How You Can Win the 'David and Goliath' Battle With Big Brands

Small businesses are using street smarts and creativity to stay in the game against major corporations.
5 min read
3 Ways It Pays to Create a Diverse Workplace
Workplace Diversity

3 Ways It Pays to Create a Diverse Workplace

If you want to do well, start by doing good.
5 min read
6 Ways to Show Your Employees You Appreciate Them -- Without Paying Them More
Managing Employees

6 Ways to Show Your Employees You Appreciate Them -- Without Paying Them More

Valued employees are valuable employees. Show your people some love, and they'll respond with loyalty and higher productivity.
6 min read
