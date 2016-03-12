6 Financial Mistakes Small Businesses Make All the Time

March 12, 2016 1 min read

When it comes to starting a business, it’s all about the budget. Maintaining a healthy bottom line is key if you want your fledgling venture to take flight and grow.

Too often though, small businesses make a variety of financial mistakes that allow their hard-earned money to leak away. For example, 21 percent of small-business owners say they claim less than half of their business expenses, which means they are dramatically overpaying their taxes. A large reason for this is the tendency not to claim small figures, which is a mistake: Even $5 expense claims can add up, so get in the habit of saving your receipts.

To discover five other common money mistakes small businesses make (along with ways to fix them), check out the infographic below courtesy of Make It Cheaper, a company that helps businesses save money on energy bills and other services.