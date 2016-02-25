Take a Look at the Most 'Right-Swiped' Jobs on Tinder
Turns out, little boys who dreamt of becoming glamorous pilots were onto something.
According to dating app Tinder, pilots received the most “right swipes” -- the Tinder equivalent of expressing interest in someone -- among their male users. For women, the top job was physical therapist, not surprisingly.
The rest of the list includes some expected and stereotypical findings. For men, firefighter, doctor, personal trainer and lawyer made the top 15. For women, interior designer, PR/communications, nurse and flight attendant made the cut.
Founders and entrepreneurs ranked very high for both genders, and so did models and college students, which is not surprising given Tinder’s popularity among college-aged singles and it’s looks-based approach to browsing for potential mates.
In November, Tinder introduced the job section to profiles, as well as where users went to school. To compile the most right-swiped jobs, Tinder says it looked at user data from the last three months in the U.S. Here are the complete lists:
Most right-swiped jobs for women:
1. Physical therapist
2. Interior designer
3. Founder/entrepreneur
4. PR/communications
5. Teacher
6. College student
7. Speech language pathologist
8. Pharmacist
9. Social-media manager
10. Model
11. Dental hygienist
12. Nurse
13. Flight attendant
14. Personal trainer
15. Real-estate agent
Most right-swiped jobs for men:
1. Pilot
2. Founder/entrepreneur
3. Firefighter
4. Doctor
5. TV/radio personality
6. Teacher
7. Engineer
8. Model
9. Paramedic
10. College student
11. Lawyer
12. Personal trainer
13. Financial advisor
14. Police officer
15. Military