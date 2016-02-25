My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tinder

Take a Look at the Most 'Right-Swiped' Jobs on Tinder

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Take a Look at the Most 'Right-Swiped' Jobs on Tinder
Image credit: digitaltrends.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Turns out, little boys who dreamt of becoming glamorous pilots were onto something.

According to dating app Tinder, pilots received the most “right swipes” -- the Tinder equivalent of expressing interest in someone -- among their male users. For women, the top job was physical therapist, not surprisingly.

The rest of the list includes some expected and stereotypical findings. For men, firefighter, doctor, personal trainer and lawyer made the top 15. For women, interior designer, PR/communications, nurse and flight attendant made the cut.

Founders and entrepreneurs ranked very high for both genders, and so did models and college students, which is not surprising given Tinder’s popularity among college-aged singles and it’s looks-based approach to browsing for potential mates.

In November, Tinder introduced the job section to profiles, as well as where users went to school. To compile the most right-swiped jobs, Tinder says it looked at user data from the last three months in the U.S. Here are the complete lists:

Most right-swiped jobs for women:

1. Physical therapist

2. Interior designer

3. Founder/entrepreneur

4. PR/communications

5. Teacher

6. College student

7. Speech language pathologist

8. Pharmacist

9. Social-media manager

10. Model

11. Dental hygienist

12. Nurse

13. Flight attendant

14. Personal trainer

15. Real-estate agent

Most right-swiped jobs for men:

1. Pilot

2. Founder/entrepreneur

3. Firefighter

4. Doctor

5. TV/radio personality

6. Teacher

7. Engineer

8. Model

9. Paramedic

10. College student

11. Lawyer

12. Personal trainer

13. Financial advisor

14. Police officer

15. Military

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tinder

Dutch Court Rejects Man's Attempt to Change Legal Age for Tinder

3 Things To Know

Tinder Swipes Left on Zuckerberg's Dating App. 3 Things to Know Today.

Tinder

There's a Secret Tinder for Models and Rich People