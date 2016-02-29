Take Advantage of This Year's Extra Day With These 10 Deals and Promotions

February 29, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Time is a precious resource. It’s the one thing you can’t get back or buy more of. For this reason, when folks get an extra day, like during a leap year, it’s important to use it to your advantage.

Related: It's Leap Year. What Are You Doing With Your Extra Day?

Sharing a similar sentiment, here’s a list of deals companies are offering on Feb. 29.

1. McDonald’s

Depending on the location, McDonald’s is offering special leap day promotions and discounts. For example, some franchises in New Jersey and the tri-state area are offering items such as Sausage Egg McMuffins and Big Macs as buy one, get one free. Others are offering 29 cent 10-piece chicken nuggets with the purchase of one full-price 10-piece nuggets as well as 49 cent hamburgers and 69 cent cheeseburgers.

2. Hard Rock Cafe

To get in on the festivities, Hard Rock Cafe is giving leap year babies a free meal on their special day.

3. Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Hungry Howie’s Pizza is taking the extra day quite seriously. At participating locations, the pizza franchise is offering large one-topping pizzas for 29 cents with the initial purchase of a large one-or-more-topping pizza.

4. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Start the day off right with a tasty treat. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving loyal members a chance to get any 24-ounce Classic Smoothie for $2.29 on leap day.

5. Dog Haus

Dog Haus lovers also have the chance to upgrade their Monday since the franchise is letting customers up the ante from a single to a double burger for no extra cost.

6. McAlister’s Deli

Have your cake and eat it too this Monday. McAlister’s Deli is giving away free cookies to leap year babies nationwide.

7. Residence Inn by Marriott

Time is a precious resource. So, if you’re given a bit extra, why not enjoy it? With that philosophy in mind, Residence Inn by Marriott is providing a wide range of free events around New York City, including puppy playtime, massages, manicures and a yoga session.

8. Android Market Music

Get your groove on with a special discount for 29 albums on Android Market Music featuring The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige, Pink Floyd, Lady Antebellum and Bob Marley for $2.99 each.

9. Caribou Coffee

Hitting the books or heading to the office on the extra day? Caribou Coffee is offering a buy one, get one free deal with this coupon.

Related:

10. Disney Parks

Want to extend the fun? Disney Parks are promoting “One More Disney Day.” Locations including Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., will have extended hours from 6 a.m Feb. 29 to 6 a.m. on March 1.

Related: Look Before You Leap

Bonus

If you’re a sucker for sweets, Subway’s giving away free cookies with any purchase on leap day.