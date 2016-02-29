5 Things That Will Help You To Deal With Your Entrepreneurial Duties

February 29, 2016 4 min read

By definition, an entrepreneur is anybody with a transformational idea. You need not start your own company to attain the ‘entrepreneur’ label.

Anybody with an idea propelling change in their surroundings is an entrepreneur. You can be in a multinational corporation, in your school or be running your own business and drive change, positively affecting millions or a handful of people.

It does count and it surely matters, thus distinguishing innovators as the “Whizz Kid of Class 8 Section A”, “Genius Employee With A Fat Bonus Cheque”, “Influential Person of the Year”, etc. Of course, these titles are thrust by the media, or uh, self proclaimed. But the point is, the immense confidence gained and the feeling of accomplishment is undeniably quite similar.

Now that we have established who an entrepreneur really is, let’s get on discussing the requisite traits distinguishing innovators.

With projects about to change the world, only being a visionary and having a great team does not cut it. What is majorly needed is a chaotic discipline which is constructive at the same time. Here are a few pointers from personal experience helping you deal with your entrepreneurial duties:

1.Throw out your monthly planner:

Let’s face it, you are dealing with a world full of individuals who deem themselves as the center of their own universes. And no matter how important a personality you are, unless your requirements are of utmost priority, they are bound to get delayed. Scheduling a whole month when you do not even know what to have for dinner today is absurd. Hence, first and foremost, throw out your monthly planner. Instead, schedule your days, plan your week, keep monthly targets to meet yearly goals.

2.Early to rise does not really make you wise:

This is true. Just waking up early without an intention will permit your early morning vigour to slip back into Cinderella like habits. Having a productive morning routine is a day half well done. Exercise or lay out agendas for the day, read trends in your industry or read about the world, explore the city morning or meditate. But have a morning routine to energize.

“Life is too short,”she panicked,“I want more.” He nodded slowly, “Wake up earlier”

3.Refuse opportunities:

No, you read it right. I mean inside your office. Yes, you can do it. Yes, it is highly important. Yes, the person is utterly confused. Yes, it will barely take a few minutes. No, you cannot do it.

If you can lessen the time period of a particular project by imparting knowledge, please be my guest and help. But avoid looking at it as an opportunity to understand a new aspect of your idea.

Why? Point 1. You have planned your day and the calendar has scheduled different priorities for you. Learn to say NO, unless extremely crucial. By taking somebody else’s work upon yourself, you are not only burdening your task list, but also seizing a learning opportunity from that somebody else. Hence, refuse opportunities.

4.Instagramming does not make you a professional photographer:

Entrepreneurs are known to have super powers where they work more than 80 hours a week, refuse to sleep and still manage to conduct meetings mornings at dawn. All this, without being on alcohol.

Okay, I exaggerated a bit there. But seriously, go ahead and bring professionals on board. Just as signing up on Codeacademy does not make you a developer or having a review account on Zomato does not make you a chef. Similarly trusting responsible professionals to do their work is the only way to build the best product. Allocate, delegate, manage and trust.

5.Forget about your idea, else it will not work:

Your idea needs a break from you. Getting too close will make it uncomfortable and it might start losing it. Just like a spouse, your company needs space too.

Give yourself a Sunday spread- full of lip smacking food, lavish scenery and a stimulating book. Relax, revive and rejuvenate yourself; even Batman took a break. Allow me to update, the age old adage for you.

“All work and no play makes Jack and Jill a dull duo, thus, Jack and Jill went up the hill, to Netflix and chill !”