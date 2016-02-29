My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sharing Economy

Carpooling Startup Tripda Runs Out of Gas, to Shut Down

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Carpooling Startup Tripda Runs Out of Gas, to Shut Down
Image credit: Tripda
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Sharing-economy euphoria has claimed its latest unsuspecting victim.

New York City-based carpooling startup Tripda will shut down on Thursday, according to a statement posted on the company’s homepage. The long-distance ride-sharing platform billed itself as a cheaper and greener alternative to buses, trains and short flights.

Since its launch in 2014, Tripda connected 1 million travelers across 13 different countries. But it didn’t make enough money to cover expenses and it couldn’t secure another round of funding.

Related: This Ridesharing Service You've Never Heard of Has 10 Million Members and Counting

“Despite the success of our community, our operating costs became too high, and we had to reassess our prospects. Given the inherent challenge of funding our operation as it continues to grow, we realized it was time to bring our ride to an end, discontinuing the Tripda platform as it is today,” says the letter on the Tripda homepage announcing the closure.

Image Credit: Tripda

Tripda will be in operation until Friday, March 4, so that people who have booked rides on the platform will have time to connect with their travel buddy and plan accordingly.

Tripda was up against a formidable competition in the long-distance ridesharing space, with BlaBlaCar. The Paris-headquartered ridesharing startup has significantly more cash on hand and it has been around for a decade. BlaBlaCar’s first beta product launched in 2006.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Airbnb

Airbnb, Why the New Logo?

Infographics

These Are the Best Cities for Uber and Lyft Drivers (Infographic)

Side Hustle

10 New Ideas for Making Money on the Side